Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 15, 2024 / 8:42 PM

Deadline extended for federal student loan consolidation

By Mike Heuer
President Joe Biden discusses his administration's efforts to cancel student debt and support students and borrowers at the White House on Oct. 4, 2023. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
President Joe Biden discusses his administration's efforts to cancel student debt and support students and borrowers at the White House on Oct. 4, 2023. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Americans making federal student loan payments have through June 30 to apply for loan consolidation to obtain a beneficial payment count adjustment.

Student loan borrowers who have direct loans or loans through the Federal Family Education Loan program and held by the Department of Education will see a "full and accurate" accounting of their progress toward loan forgiveness starting in September, the U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday.

Advertisement

"The department is working swiftly to ensure borrowers get credit for every month they've rightfully earned toward forgiveness," Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal said in a press release.

"FFEL borrowers should consolidate as soon as possible in order to receive this benefit that already has provided forgiveness to nearly 1 million borrowers," Kvaal said.

Related

The accounting will help borrowers know when they qualify for student loan forgiveness instead of paying in perpetuity. Any amounts forgiven will be reported to the IRS as income and are subject to federal income tax.

Borrowers with non-federally held FFEL loans can apply for debt consolidation by June 30 and still benefit from a payment count adjustment. The prior deadline was April 30.

Advertisement

Education Department officials in April 2022 initially announced the pending payment account adjustment after learning many student loan borrowers don't have a full accounting of their remaining time to make payments before qualifying for debt relief.

The Education Department also said many student loan servicers did not follow federal regulations and contracts regarding forbearances, which caused many student loan borrowers to spend an excessive amount of time in forbearance.

Such loan forbearances convert unpaid interest into principal during the forbearances, which leads to runaway interest and accelerated debt amounts well beyond the original amounts borrowed.

Student loan borrowers who are unsure about their qualification for consolidation can log in to StudentAid.gov and click on the "Loan Breakdown" link to view a list of their loans.

Loans are listed as "direct," "FFEL" or "Perkins" for those with Perkins loan balances.

Latest Headlines

Second defendant pleads guilty in 2023 Colorado rock-throwing death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Second defendant pleads guilty in 2023 Colorado rock-throwing death
May 15 (UPI) -- A second defendant accused of murdering motorist Alexa Bartell by throwing a large rock through her windshield last year pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County (Colo.) Court.
Senators tackle foreign election influence amid increasing mistrust of government
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senators tackle foreign election influence amid increasing mistrust of government
WASHINGTON, May 15 (UPI) -- The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence discussed the strategies to address foreign threats ahead of the November elections during Wednesday's first open hearing in the current campaign season.
At 43rd National Peace Officers' Memorial, Biden touts help for law enforcement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
At 43rd National Peace Officers' Memorial, Biden touts help for law enforcement
May 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was on Capitol Hill to deliver remarks at the 43rd National Peace Officers' Memorial Service as he outlined his efforts to aid American law enforcement while calling on Congress to do more to help.
Augusta National warehouse worker admits to theft of Masters merchandise totaling $5.6M
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Augusta National warehouse worker admits to theft of Masters merchandise totaling $5.6M
May 15 (UPI) -- Former Augusta National Golf Club worker Richard Brendan Globensky pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of transporting millions of dollars worth of stolen Masters merchandise and artifacts across state lines.
Biden, Trump campaigns agree to debates in June, September
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden, Trump campaigns agree to debates in June, September
May 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in a pair of debates in June and September, their campaigns agreed Wednesday.
Gov. Kristi Noem banned from seventh Native American reservation in South Dakota
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gov. Kristi Noem banned from seventh Native American reservation in South Dakota
May 15 (UPI) -- A seventh Native American tribe in South Dakota has banned Gov. Kristi Noem from its reservation for comments she made earlier this year alleging tribal leaders benefit from drug cartels. 
Biden administration sanctions Nicaragua for 'weaponization' of 'irregular migration'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration sanctions Nicaragua for 'weaponization' of 'irregular migration'
May 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration announced sanctions and restrictions placed on Nicaragua Wednesday to reduce migration at the southern border.
Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking
May 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Department fined Volaris $300,000 Wednesday for stranding international flight passengers on tarmacs for four hours or more in violation of federal statutes.
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
May 15 (UPI) -- New York City Police identified Clifton Williams, 50, as the alleged assailant who punched actor Steve Buscemi in the face during a random attack last week.
DOJ: $25 million in crypto allegedly stolen by 2 brothers in 12 seconds
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DOJ: $25 million in crypto allegedly stolen by 2 brothers in 12 seconds
May 15 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday revealed it indicted two brothers in their twenties for a series of alleged crimes for manipulating the cryptocurrency market to steal $25 million in crypto in a 12 second period.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
Maryland woman pleads guilty to planning attack on Baltimore power grid
Maryland woman pleads guilty to planning attack on Baltimore power grid
U.S. Air Force pilot instructor dies after being ejected from plane on ground
U.S. Air Force pilot instructor dies after being ejected from plane on ground
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
Walmart to lay off, relocate hundreds to corporate workers
Walmart to lay off, relocate hundreds to corporate workers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement