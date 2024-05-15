Driver in Florida bus crash that killed 8 charged with DUI manslaughter

Booking photo of Bryan Maclean Howard. Photo courtesy of Marion County Sheriff's Office, Florida

May 15 (UPI) -- The driver of a Florida pickup truck that allegedly sideswiped a bus carrying farmworkers Tuesday morning, killing eight, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence Wednesday. Bryan Maclean Howard, 41, made his initial appearance in front of a judge in Marion County, Fla. on eight charges of DUI manslaughter. He was ordered held without bond. Advertisement

Florida Highway Patrol took Howard into custody Tuesday afternoon after he was questioned by investigators. The pickup truck Howard was driving collided with the bus carrying 53 farmworkers on State Route 40 just after dawn on Tuesday morning.

The collision forced the bus off the roadway, through a fence and into a tree before overturning. Eight of the injured were listed in critical condition.

Authorities said the bus was transporting the workers to a watermelon farm located in Dunnellon, Fla.

"Identities of the deceased will be released pending next to kin notification," said Daver Kerner, executive director of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, in a statement. "Our sympathies and prayers are with the families of the deceased. The Florida Highway Patrol will conduct both a thorough and exhaustive traffic crash and criminal investigation."

Advertisement

Prosecutors said that Howard was allegedly involved in another vehicle crash three days earlier while records show that he has a long history of multiple arrests for vehicular mishaps, according to media reports.

In an arrest report viewed by WESH-TV, troopers said Howard allegedly admitted to the earlier accident and was observed with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. He allegedly told troopers that's he smoked marijuana oil and took prescription medication the night but "driving very carefully" at the time of the crash.