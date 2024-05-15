Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 15, 2024 / 12:43 PM

Biden, Trump campaigns agree to debates in June, September

By Chris Benson
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed Wednesday to a pair of debates in June and September. File Pool Photo by Morry Gash/UPI
1 of 3 | President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed Wednesday to a pair of debates in June and September. File Pool Photo by Morry Gash/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in a pair of debates in June and September, their campaigns agreed Wednesday.

CNN confirmed Wednesday morning that it will host the first debate in Atlanta on June 27 at 9 p.m., with ABC later announcing it will host the second debate at ABC News studios on Sept. 10.

Advertisement

In a Wednesday letter, Biden campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon had proposed a June debate date "after Donald Trump's New York criminal trial is likely to be over and after President Biden returns from meeting with world leaders at the G7 Summit," along with another proposed date in September.

By mid-morning, the White House reported that it had already gotten an invite by a network with a specific June date.

Advertisement

"I've received and accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place," Biden said on X a little after 10 a.m. local time.

"Let's get ready to Rumble!!!" Trump said in a post on Truth social earlier Wednesday morning accepting Biden's challenge.

Trump also took to Truth Social to say he would "recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue."

He also told Fox News the proposed dates were "fully acceptable" to him.

"I will provide my own transportation," Trump added.

Trump, now 77, has not been on a debate stage since 2020 during the last round with Biden, 81, and has notably skipped every Republican presidential debate.

Trump had recently asked the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates to move the previously scheduled debates "much earlier" than its original September date. The commission, which has run all presidential debates since 1988, refused Trump's request which he called "unacceptable."

Biden's challenge to Trump was a kick to the commission which last year in November had originally set the 2024 presidential debates to begin in mid-September at Texas State University, Virginia State University and University of Utah.

Advertisement

In her letter to the commission, O'Malley Dillon gave several reasons for the campaign's decision to extricate itself from the planned debates that echoed similar sentiments given by Trump weeks prior in his ask for earlier debates.

O'Malley Dillon said the first debate's planned September date would be "after tens of millions of Americans will have already voted," and alluded to "huge spectacles" which entertain versus "good debates" and she expressed disappointment from 2020 and how the commission was "unable or unwilling to enforce the rules," an allusion to Trump's unwillingness to stop talking at many points.

"We are advising you now of this decision, months in advance of the dates you announced you are planning for, to enable you to avoid incurring further production, and other expenses on the assumption that the Democratic nominee, President Biden, will participate," Biden's campaign chair wrote. "For the reasons stated above, he will not."

But now that both presidential candidates have seemingly got what they wanted with earlier debates by removing themselves from a decades-old tradition of dealing with the commission, calls are coming by others for the previously agreed-upon locations to stay the same.

"Now that Biden and Trump are discussing debates, one thing is clear. "The first ever Presidential debate at an HBCU, Virginia State University, should go forward as planned," Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said on X before 11 a.m. local time.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Driver in Florida bus crash that killed 8 charged with DUI manslaughter
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Driver in Florida bus crash that killed 8 charged with DUI manslaughter
May 15 (UPI) -- The driver of a Florida pickup truck that allegedly sideswiped a bus carrying farmworkers Tuesday morning, killing eight, was arrested on driving under the influence charges and appeared in court on Wednesday.
April CPI: Consumer prices rose 0.3%, slower than analysts expected
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
April CPI: Consumer prices rose 0.3%, slower than analysts expected
May 15 (UPI) -- The consumer price index increased to a seasonally adjusted  0.3% in April compared to the month before, keeping the year-to-year CPI increase at 3.4%, according to Labor Department data released on Wednesday.
TikTok users file First Amendment suit over U.S. divest or ban law
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
TikTok users file First Amendment suit over U.S. divest or ban law
May 15 (UPI) -- Tik Tok users filed a First Amendment lawsuit Tuesday alleging their rights are being violated by government forcing a sale or ban of the app. Eight content creators sued a week after Tik Tok's own free speech suit.
8 migrant workers killed, dozens injured in central Florida crash
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
8 migrant workers killed, dozens injured in central Florida crash
May 15 (UPI) -- At least eight migrant workers were killed and several others were seriously injured Tuesday morning when the bus they were aboard was sideswiped by a pickup truck on a central Florida highway.
Judge refuses to delay Hunter Biden's gun trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge refuses to delay Hunter Biden's gun trial
May 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge conducting Hunter Biden's case on gun charges in Delaware rejected an effort to delay the trial, keeping its start for June 3.
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
May 15 (UPI) -- The private jet of former President Donald Trump hit a parked aircraft over the weekend at Florida's West Palm Beach International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
U.S. Air Force pilot instructor dies after being ejected from plane on ground
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. Air Force pilot instructor dies after being ejected from plane on ground
May 15 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force instructor pilot has died from injuries sustained when the ejection seat of his aircraft was activated during ground operations, the military said.
U.S. blacklists sanctions-evasion network of Russian oligarch
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. blacklists sanctions-evasion network of Russian oligarch
May 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned a network of companies and a Russian businessman for participating in a sanctions-evasion scheme to offload $1.5 billion worth of frozen shares owned by U.S.-designated oligarch.
NTSB: Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge lost power twice before leaving port
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
NTSB: Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge lost power twice before leaving port
May 14 (UPI) -- The container ship that toppled the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March lost power twice before it left port in the hours before the collapse, the National Transportation Safety Board revealed Tuesday.
DOJ: Boeing broke 2021 agreement that shielded it from charges for 737 crashes
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
DOJ: Boeing broke 2021 agreement that shielded it from charges for 737 crashes
May 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday told Boeing it violated a 2021 agreement that protected it from criminal charges tied to two fatal 737 Max crashes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
Maryland woman pleads guilty to planning attack on Baltimore power grid
Maryland woman pleads guilty to planning attack on Baltimore power grid
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
DOJ asks judge to order Steve Bannon to start prison sentence
DOJ asks judge to order Steve Bannon to start prison sentence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement