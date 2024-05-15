Trending
U.S. News
May 15, 2024 / 3:03 PM

Uber showcases new services in annual New York event

By Doug Cunningham
Uber announced several new services and product updates at its annual meeting in New York City Wednesday. Among them were a shuttle feature at lower prices and a caregiver service allowing users to add elderly family members to their app profiles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 15 (UPI) -- Uber introduced a service called Uber Shuttle and other product updates at an annual event called the Go-Get Showcase in New York City on Wednesday.

The company said in a statement that the new shuttle feature reserves a ride at lower prices unaffected by higher surge pricing.

The shuttles will be able to carry between 14 and 55 people.

The company is partnering with local shuttle services to offer the rides.

Uber also announced a Caregiver service letting users add elderly family members to their app profiles to allow caregivers to provide rides for Medicaid recipients, people over 65 with Medicare Advantage and customers that have commercial insurance from employers.

In February Uber announced its first profit since going public in 2019, posting profit of $595 million on a net income of $1.43 billion in the fourth quarter thanks to a $1 billion infusion from investors.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced in November that her office reached a $328 million settlement with Uber and Lyft in wage-theft allegations.

Uber agreed to pay $290 million to settle charges that it illegally withheld hundreds of millions of dollars from drivers in unpaid funds while denying the drivers state-required benefits.

That settlement will give New York Uber drivers mandatory paid sick leave and other benefits.

In addition to the shuttle and caregiver products offered Wednesday at its New York event, Uber is launching a new carpool service called Uber X Share. It will let customers book shared rides 10 minutes to 30 days in advance.

Other new products include Uber One memberships for college students, and Uber Eats perks for Costco members.

