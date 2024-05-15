FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport

The plane of former President Donald Trump was hit a parked aircraft at Florida's West Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday. Pool photo by Mark Peterson/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- The private jet of former President Donald Trump hit a parked aircraft over the weekend at Florida's West Palm Beach International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The federal agency said in a notice that the wing of the Boeing 757 struck the rear elevator of a parked VistaJet early Sunday. Advertisement

The document identifies the involved Boeing jet by its registration number, N757AF. FAA records indicate its registered owner is DJT Operations I LLC.

According to the Trump Organization website, it is "one of the most famous private jets in the world," and images of the jet show the registration number inscribed on its tail.

An FAA statement on the incident says the Trump jet had safely landed at the airport at about 1:20 a.m. EDT Sunday, but while taxiing, "its winglet contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet."

"The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft," it said. "The FAA is investigating."

No injuries were reported in the incident and damage caused was unknown, according to the administration.

Advertisement

It was also unknown if Trump was on the plane when it made contact with the VistaJet aircraft.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, is currently on trial in New York City on charges related to election interference over hush-money payments made to a porn star to hide an alleged affair from the public.

He maintains a residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, and had held a campaign rally hours before the airplane collision in New Jersey.