Advertisement
U.S. News
May 15, 2024 / 4:03 AM

FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport

By Darryl Coote
The plane of former President Donald Trump was hit a parked aircraft at Florida's West Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday. Pool photo by Mark Peterson/UPI
The plane of former President Donald Trump was hit a parked aircraft at Florida's West Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday. Pool photo by Mark Peterson/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- The private jet of former President Donald Trump hit a parked aircraft over the weekend at Florida's West Palm Beach International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The federal agency said in a notice that the wing of the Boeing 757 struck the rear elevator of a parked VistaJet early Sunday.

Advertisement

The document identifies the involved Boeing jet by its registration number, N757AF. FAA records indicate its registered owner is DJT Operations I LLC.

According to the Trump Organization website, it is "one of the most famous private jets in the world," and images of the jet show the registration number inscribed on its tail.

Related

An FAA statement on the incident says the Trump jet had safely landed at the airport at about 1:20 a.m. EDT Sunday, but while taxiing, "its winglet contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet."

"The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft," it said. "The FAA is investigating."

No injuries were reported in the incident and damage caused was unknown, according to the administration.

Advertisement

It was also unknown if Trump was on the plane when it made contact with the VistaJet aircraft.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, is currently on trial in New York City on charges related to election interference over hush-money payments made to a porn star to hide an alleged affair from the public.

He maintains a residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, and had held a campaign rally hours before the airplane collision in New Jersey.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Air Force pilot instructor dies after being ejected from plane on ground
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
U.S. Air Force pilot instructor dies after being ejected from plane on ground
May 15 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force instructor pilot has died from injuries sustained when the ejection seat of his aircraft was activated during ground operations, the military said.
U.S. blacklists sanctions-evasion network of Russian oligarch
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. blacklists sanctions-evasion network of Russian oligarch
May 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned a network of companies and a Russian businessman for participating in a sanctions-evasion scheme to offload $1.5 billion worth of frozen shares owned by U.S.-designated oligarch.
8 migrant workers killed, dozens injured in central Florida crash
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
8 migrant workers killed, dozens injured in central Florida crash
May 15 (UPI) -- At least eight migrant workers were killed and several others were seriously injured Tuesday morning when the bus they were aboard was sideswiped by a pickup truck on a central Florida highway.
NTSB: Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge lost power twice before leaving port
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NTSB: Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge lost power twice before leaving port
May 14 (UPI) -- The container ship that toppled the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March lost power twice before it left port in the hours before the collapse, the National Transportation Safety Board revealed Tuesday.
DOJ: Boeing broke 2021 agreement that shielded it from charges for 737 crashes
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DOJ: Boeing broke 2021 agreement that shielded it from charges for 737 crashes
May 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday told Boeing it violated a 2021 agreement that protected it from criminal charges tied to two fatal 737 Max crashes.
Salmonella danger triggers recall of organic black chia seeds sold through Walmart
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Salmonella danger triggers recall of organic black chia seeds sold through Walmart
May 14 (UPI) -- Natural Sourcing International has issued a voluntary recall of its 32-ounce Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds due to potential salmonella contamination.
'Rust' armorer appeals involuntary manslaughter conviction
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'Rust' armorer appeals involuntary manslaughter conviction
May 14 (UPI) -- Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has appealed her 18-month sentence in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in October 2021.
Walmart to lay off, relocate hundreds to corporate workers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Walmart to lay off, relocate hundreds to corporate workers
May 14 (UPI) -- Walmart said Tuesday it will layoff hundreds of corporate employees and relocate many others to its Arkansas headquarters.
Google announces new AI models; publishers fear loss of web traffic
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Google announces new AI models; publishers fear loss of web traffic
May 14 (UPI) -- Google on Tuesday unveiled its most powerful artificial intelligence model in a bid to remain competitive in the AI arms race.
Maryland woman pleads guilty to planning attack on Baltimore power grid
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Maryland woman pleads guilty to planning attack on Baltimore power grid
May 14 (UPI) -- Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to damage or destroy Baltimore's regional power grid, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
DOJ asks judge to order Steve Bannon to start prison sentence
DOJ asks judge to order Steve Bannon to start prison sentence
8 dead, 45 hurt when farmworkers' bus, pickup truck collide in Florida
8 dead, 45 hurt when farmworkers' bus, pickup truck collide in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement