Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 15, 2024 / 9:32 AM

TikTok users file First Amendment suit over U.S. divest or ban law

By Doug Cunningham
Eight TikTok content creators sue the government Tuesday for First Amendment violations over a law requiring the company's Chinese owner to sell the app. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Eight TikTok content creators sue the government Tuesday for First Amendment violations over a law requiring the company's Chinese owner to sell the app. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- A group of TikTok users sued the U.S. government over a law that would force the platform's Chinese-based parent company to sell the app to avoid a ban in the United States.

Eight content creators on the platform filed the suit alleging the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden last week, is "unconstitutionally over-broad because it bans an entire medium of communication and all the speech communicated through that medium" even though the majority of the speech is protected under the First Amendment.

Advertisement

"The government cannot ban a medium for communication because it believes that medium is used to transmit foreign 'propaganda' or other protected content. Nor does the government have any actual, non-speculative evidence that banning TikTok in its current form enhances Americans' data security, or that its ban is narrowly tailored to accomplish that objective," they wrote.

The plaintiffs in the TikTok content creator suit are Texas cattle rancher Brian Firebaugh; Tennessee cookie business owner Chloe Joy Sexton; recent college graduate Kiera Spann, who uses TikTok to educate women about sexual violence and politics; Air Force veteran and rapper Topher Townsend; Washington, D.C., "lifestyle creator" Talia Cadet; North Dakota college football coach Timothy Martin; Atlanta skin care company owner Paul Tran; and Steven King of Arizona, who uses TikTok to post comedy, fashion and relationship content.

Advertisement

The TikTok content creators' suit said while the government contends the Chinese owners of TikTok use it to manipulate Americans and disseminate propaganda to undermine American love of liberty, the law forcing its sale "undermines the nation's founding principles and free marketplace of ideas."

The U.S. government cites national security interests for the action against TikTok. To prevail in court on that the government would have to prove a compelling interest in protecting national security.

The U.S. government passed the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act to force Chinese company ByteDance to divest TikTok. Supporters of the law said it posed a national security risk to the United States due to the Chinese ownership and must be sold to a non-Chinese company or be removed from U.S. app stores.

"This legislation addresses critical national security concerns in a manner that is consistent with the First Amendment and other constitutional limitations. We look forward to defending the legislation in court," The Department of Justice said in a statement.

ByteDance refused to sell and TikTok sued May 7, citing several constitutional grounds, including First Amendment free speech rights and is "constitutionally over-broad."

Read More

Latest Headlines

8 migrant workers killed, dozens injured in central Florida crash
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
8 migrant workers killed, dozens injured in central Florida crash
May 15 (UPI) -- At least eight migrant workers were killed and several others were seriously injured Tuesday morning when the bus they were aboard was sideswiped by a pickup truck on a central Florida highway.
Judge refuses to delay Hunter Biden's gun trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge refuses to delay Hunter Biden's gun trial
May 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge conducting Hunter Biden's case on gun charges in Delaware rejected an effort to delay the trial, keeping its start for June 3.
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
May 15 (UPI) -- The private jet of former President Donald Trump hit a parked aircraft over the weekend at Florida's West Palm Beach International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
U.S. Air Force pilot instructor dies after being ejected from plane on ground
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Air Force pilot instructor dies after being ejected from plane on ground
May 15 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force instructor pilot has died from injuries sustained when the ejection seat of his aircraft was activated during ground operations, the military said.
U.S. blacklists sanctions-evasion network of Russian oligarch
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. blacklists sanctions-evasion network of Russian oligarch
May 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned a network of companies and a Russian businessman for participating in a sanctions-evasion scheme to offload $1.5 billion worth of frozen shares owned by U.S.-designated oligarch.
NTSB: Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge lost power twice before leaving port
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
NTSB: Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge lost power twice before leaving port
May 14 (UPI) -- The container ship that toppled the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March lost power twice before it left port in the hours before the collapse, the National Transportation Safety Board revealed Tuesday.
DOJ: Boeing broke 2021 agreement that shielded it from charges for 737 crashes
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
DOJ: Boeing broke 2021 agreement that shielded it from charges for 737 crashes
May 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday told Boeing it violated a 2021 agreement that protected it from criminal charges tied to two fatal 737 Max crashes.
Salmonella danger triggers recall of organic black chia seeds sold through Walmart
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Salmonella danger triggers recall of organic black chia seeds sold through Walmart
May 14 (UPI) -- Natural Sourcing International has issued a voluntary recall of its 32-ounce Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds due to potential salmonella contamination.
'Rust' armorer appeals involuntary manslaughter conviction
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
'Rust' armorer appeals involuntary manslaughter conviction
May 14 (UPI) -- Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has appealed her 18-month sentence in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in October 2021.
Walmart to lay off, relocate hundreds to corporate workers
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Walmart to lay off, relocate hundreds to corporate workers
May 14 (UPI) -- Walmart said Tuesday it will layoff hundreds of corporate employees and relocate many others to its Arkansas headquarters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
DOJ asks judge to order Steve Bannon to start prison sentence
DOJ asks judge to order Steve Bannon to start prison sentence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement