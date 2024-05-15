Trending
May 15, 2024 / 3:34 PM

NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant

By Mike Heuer
The New York Police Department identified the alleged attacker of actor and Brooklyn native Steve Buscemi as Clifton Williams, who allegedly punched Buscemi in the face on May 8. File photo by James Atoa/UPI
May 15 (UPI) -- New York City Police identified Clifton Williams, 50, as the alleged assailant who punched actor Steve Buscemi in the face during a random attack last week.

The NYPD released surveillance photos on Tuesday and said the department is investigating the attack and searching for Williams.

The NYPD last week described Williams as a "male with dark complexion" who was wearing a dark baseball cap, a blue T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers while carrying a book bag.

The attack occurred at 11:50 a.m. May 8 while Buscemi, 66, walked along a sidewalk on Third Ave. near E. 27th Street in Kips Bay.

Emergency medical personnel took Buscemi to Bellevue Hospital to treat the injury to his left eye that was bruised, swollen and bleeding.

Buscemi is a Brooklyn native and a former firefighter who helped his former FDNY unit during the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001.

Buscemi has acted in dozens of films and television productions, including the starring role in HBO's "Boardwalk Empire" series that ran for five seasons.

"Boardwalk Empire" co-star Michael Stuhlbarg, likewise, randomly was attacked by a man with a rock while walking in Central Park on March 31.

Stuhlbarg chased down his assailant and held him until police could respond and arrest him.

Police identified Stuhlbarg's alleged assailant as Xavier Israel, 27, who is charged with assault in the attack.

