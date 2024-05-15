Trending
U.S. News
May 15, 2024 / 2:01 PM

Judge denies psychiatrist testimony about cash stash in Menendez bribery case

By Doug Cunningham
A federal judge Wednesday denied a defense request to have a psychiatrist testify in the bribery corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. (pictured 2023). The testimony would have tried to explain hundreds of thousands of dollars found in the senator's home because he allegedly had a condition that led to 'fear of scarcity.' File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
May 15 (UPI) -- Federal Judge Sidney Stein on Wednesday rejected bribery case defense testimony from a psychiatrist that allegedly could help explain a stash of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash found at the home of Sen. Bob Menendez.

The judge expects jury selection to be finished in the bribery corruption case Wednesday. Menendez has pleaded not guilty.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, face multiple charges, including bribery and obstruction of justice in an alleged scheme to sell political influence.

They are being tried separately.

The Department of Justice alleges Menendez abused his office and acted as an unregistered agent of foreign agent of Egypt and Qatar.

Menendez wanted psychiatrist Dr. Karen Rosenbaum to testify about the senator's "fear of scarcity" allegedly resulting from a psychological condition caused by the trauma of having family property confiscated in Cuba.

In a court filing, lawyers for Menendez said the senator developed a habit of storing cash in his home due to an untreated condition that gave him a fear of scarcity and led to him keeping large amounts of cash at home.

Menendez' father also committed suicide. The defense wanted the jury to hear about both traumas.

Menendez and his wife are charged with accepting cash, gold bars and a Mercedes car in exchange for helping a halal meat monopoly, granting favors for people from Egypt and Qatar and trying to influence a New Jersey prosecution.

More than $480,000 in cash and 13 gold bars worth more than $100,000 were found in a search of Menendez' home. Nearly $80,000 was found in Nadine Menendez' deposit box at a bank nearby.

Stein said he would allow a certified public accountant to testify about the senator's spending habits and financial records.

On Wednesday during jury selection, Stein also went through a long list of potential witnesses in the case, including fellow members of the Foreign Relations Committee Senators Cory Booker, Chris Coons, Tim Kaine and Marco Rubio. The list included Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.

Stein rejected efforts by the defense team to depose a Qatar-linked London investment firm. Menendez is accused of illegally using his political influence to benefit Qatar.

The case involves businessmen Wael Hana and Fred Daibes with ties to Egypt and Qatar. A New Jersey businessman, Jose Uribe, has pleaded guilty in the case and is cooperating with prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege that the gold bars came from Hana and Daibes and were given to Bob and Nadine Menendez. They say Uribe gave Nadine $15,000 cash for a 2019 Mercedes valued at $60,000 the day before she put the same amount down on the car.

