Advertisement
U.S. News
May 15, 2024 / 7:42 AM

Judge refuses to delay Hunter Biden's gun trial

By Clyde Hughes
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, attends the 2024 Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 1. A federal judge refused to delay in gun trial on Tuesday. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, attends the 2024 Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 1. A federal judge refused to delay in gun trial on Tuesday. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge rejected Hunter Biden's bid to delay a trial on gun charges in Delaware that is set to begin on June 3.

Biden's attorneys had asked U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika to move the trial to September. His lawyer Abbe Lowell had suggested he may ask the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and even the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in.

Advertisement

Noreika rejected the arguments, citing her jurisdiction under case law, adding the case against Biden was not "terribly complicated."

Lowell sought to delay the case as he said Biden's legal team is searching for experts on addiction and chain of custody details for a supposed cocaine pouch found allegedly belonging to President Joe Biden's son. Prosecutors are charging that the younger Biden had the pouch with him when he purchased a weapon in October 2018.

Related

"We have not been delaying, we have not been tardy," Lowell told Noreika on Tuesday, according to Politico. "We have been trying. People are reluctant to become involved in this case."

Noreika, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, reminded Lowell that he had previously agreed to the date and chastised him for not being prepared for trial in June.

Advertisement

The case, originally brought to special counsel David Weiss, charges Biden with three felony counts for allegedly owning a gun while using drugs and making a false statement on a form when he bought his gun in 2018.

Earlier this month, a three-judge panel from the appeals court rejected efforts by Biden's team to get the gun charges dismissed.

Latest Headlines

FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
May 15 (UPI) -- The private jet of former President Donald Trump hit a parked aircraft over the weekend at Florida's West Palm Beach International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
U.S. Air Force pilot instructor dies after being ejected from plane on ground
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Air Force pilot instructor dies after being ejected from plane on ground
May 15 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force instructor pilot has died from injuries sustained when the ejection seat of his aircraft was activated during ground operations, the military said.
U.S. blacklists sanctions-evasion network of Russian oligarch
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. blacklists sanctions-evasion network of Russian oligarch
May 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned a network of companies and a Russian businessman for participating in a sanctions-evasion scheme to offload $1.5 billion worth of frozen shares owned by U.S.-designated oligarch.
8 migrant workers killed, dozens injured in central Florida crash
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
8 migrant workers killed, dozens injured in central Florida crash
May 15 (UPI) -- At least eight migrant workers were killed and several others were seriously injured Tuesday morning when the bus they were aboard was sideswiped by a pickup truck on a central Florida highway.
NTSB: Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge lost power twice before leaving port
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NTSB: Ship that crashed into Baltimore bridge lost power twice before leaving port
May 14 (UPI) -- The container ship that toppled the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March lost power twice before it left port in the hours before the collapse, the National Transportation Safety Board revealed Tuesday.
DOJ: Boeing broke 2021 agreement that shielded it from charges for 737 crashes
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
DOJ: Boeing broke 2021 agreement that shielded it from charges for 737 crashes
May 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday told Boeing it violated a 2021 agreement that protected it from criminal charges tied to two fatal 737 Max crashes.
Salmonella danger triggers recall of organic black chia seeds sold through Walmart
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Salmonella danger triggers recall of organic black chia seeds sold through Walmart
May 14 (UPI) -- Natural Sourcing International has issued a voluntary recall of its 32-ounce Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds due to potential salmonella contamination.
'Rust' armorer appeals involuntary manslaughter conviction
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
'Rust' armorer appeals involuntary manslaughter conviction
May 14 (UPI) -- Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has appealed her 18-month sentence in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in October 2021.
Walmart to lay off, relocate hundreds to corporate workers
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Walmart to lay off, relocate hundreds to corporate workers
May 14 (UPI) -- Walmart said Tuesday it will layoff hundreds of corporate employees and relocate many others to its Arkansas headquarters.
Google announces new AI models; publishers fear loss of web traffic
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Google announces new AI models; publishers fear loss of web traffic
May 14 (UPI) -- Google on Tuesday unveiled its most powerful artificial intelligence model in a bid to remain competitive in the AI arms race.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
DOJ asks judge to order Steve Bannon to start prison sentence
DOJ asks judge to order Steve Bannon to start prison sentence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement