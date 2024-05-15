Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 15, 2024 / 4:05 PM

Volaris fined $300,000 for passenger tarmac delays with no disembarking

By Doug Cunningham
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday that Volaris airline will pay a $300,000 fine in an example of holding airlines accountable. It's for keeping international flight passengers stuck for over four hours with no chance to leave the planes in violation of federal statutes. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday that Volaris airline will pay a $300,000 fine in an example of holding airlines accountable. It's for keeping international flight passengers stuck for over four hours with no chance to leave the planes in violation of federal statutes. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Department fined Volaris $300,000 Wednesday for stranding international flight passengers on tarmacs for four hours or more in violation of federal statutes.

The airline was also ordered to cease and desist from future violations.

Advertisement

DOT rules bar keeping passengers waiting for four hours or longer with no opportunity to get off the planes.

"If an airline passenger is stranded on the tarmac for hours on end, they have the right to disembark from the plane -- and we're making sure airlines give passengers that opportunity," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

Related

He added the fine was imposed to hold airlines accountable.

The violations Volaris was fined for happened in 2021 and 2022.

An August 2021 flight from Guadalajara to Dallas Fort Worth diverted to Houston George Bush airport kept 157 passengers on the plane for five hours and 32 minutes.

A 2022 Volaris flight from Mexico City to Chicago O'Hare confined 167 passengers to the plane sitting on the tarmac for four hours, 35 minutes when it was diverted to St. Louis. On that flight, passengers also were not given any food or water as required.

Advertisement

In a statement, the DOT said under the Biden administration the department has "advanced the largest expansion of airline passenger rights, issued the biggest fines against airlines for failing consumers, and returned more money to passengers in refunds and reimbursements than ever before in the Department's history."

Last month a new final DOT rule required airlines to give prompt cash refunds to passengers when flights are cancelled or significantly delayed or if baggage is lost.

According to the DOT, almost $4 billion in refunds and reimbursements were returned to airline passengers since President Biden took office.

A 2022 Airline Consumer Dashboard was created by the DOT to help passengers more clearly understand their rights when flights were cancelled or delayed within the airlines' control.

Latest Headlines

NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
NYPD identifies actor Steve Buscemi's alleged assailant
May 15 (UPI) -- New York City Police identified Clifton Williams, 50, as the alleged assailant who punched actor Steve Buscemi in the face during a random attack last week.
DOJ: $25 million in crypto allegedly stolen by 2 brothers in 12 seconds
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ: $25 million in crypto allegedly stolen by 2 brothers in 12 seconds
May 15 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday revealed it indicted two brothers in their twenties for a series of alleged crimes for manipulating the cryptocurrency market to steal $25 million in crypto in a 12 second period.
Uber showcases new services in annual New York event
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Uber showcases new services in annual New York event
May 15 (UPI) -- Uber introduced a service called Uber Shuttle and other product updates at an annual event called the Go-Get Showcase in New York City on Wednesday.
DOJ investigating alleged civil rights abuses at Kentucky youth detention centers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ investigating alleged civil rights abuses at Kentucky youth detention centers
May 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a civil rights investigation at eight Kentucky youth detention centers and one youth development center, the department announced Wednesday.
Judge denies psychiatrist testimony about cash stash in Menendez bribery case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge denies psychiatrist testimony about cash stash in Menendez bribery case
May 15 (UPI) -- Federal Judge Sidney Stein on Wednesday rejected bribery case defense testimony from a psychiatrist that could allegedly help explain a stash of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash at Sen. Bob Menedez' home.
Bipartisan crew of lawmakers unveil Senate's 'roadmap' to better regulate AI
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bipartisan crew of lawmakers unveil Senate's 'roadmap' to better regulate AI
May 15 (UPI) -- A small bipartisan group of lawmakers led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday unveiled "roadmap" for regulating the growing artificial intelligence industry which calls for a $32 billion investment.
Driver in Florida bus crash that killed 8 charged with DUI manslaughter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Driver in Florida bus crash that killed 8 charged with DUI manslaughter
May 15 (UPI) -- The driver of a Florida pickup truck that allegedly sideswiped a bus carrying farmworkers Tuesday morning, killing eight, was arrested on driving under the influence charges and appeared in court on Wednesday.
Biden, Trump campaigns agree to debates in June, September
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden, Trump campaigns agree to debates in June, September
May 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in a pair of debates in June and September, their campaigns agreed Wednesday.
April CPI: Consumer prices rose 0.3%, slower than analysts expected
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
April CPI: Consumer prices rose 0.3%, slower than analysts expected
May 15 (UPI) -- The consumer price index increased to a seasonally adjusted  0.3% in April compared to the month before, keeping the year-to-year CPI increase at 3.4%, according to Labor Department data released on Wednesday.
TikTok users file First Amendment suit over U.S. divest or ban law
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
TikTok users file First Amendment suit over U.S. divest or ban law
May 15 (UPI) -- Tik Tok users filed a First Amendment lawsuit Tuesday alleging their rights are being violated by government forcing a sale or ban of the app. Eight content creators sued a week after Tik Tok's own free speech suit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
FAA: Trump-owned jet hits parked aircraft at Florida airport
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
Maryland woman pleads guilty to planning attack on Baltimore power grid
Maryland woman pleads guilty to planning attack on Baltimore power grid
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
2 killed, 3 injured during French prison van attack to free 'The Fly' drug kingpin
DOJ asks judge to order Steve Bannon to start prison sentence
DOJ asks judge to order Steve Bannon to start prison sentence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement