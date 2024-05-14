Advertisement
U.S. News
May 14, 2024 / 8:01 AM

Biden raises tariffs on $18B in Chinese imports

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden on Tuesday increased tariffs on $18 billion of Chinese imports including semiconductors, like the one he is seen holding here in a speech at the White House on February 24, 2021. File Pool Photo by Doug Mills/UPI
1 of 3 | President Joe Biden on Tuesday increased tariffs on $18 billion of Chinese imports including semiconductors, like the one he is seen holding here in a speech at the White House on February 24, 2021. File Pool Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday increased tariffs on some $18 billion of imports from China to counter what the White House is calling "unfair trade practices" by Beijing.

Among the increases announced Tuesday, President Joe Biden followed through on plans last month to call on the U.S. Trade Representative to triple tariff rates for steel and aluminum from 7.5% to 25%.

Advertisement

"China's policies and subsidies for their domestic steel and aluminum industries mean high-quality, low-emissions U.S. products are undercut by artificially low-priced Chinese alternatives produced with higher emissions," the White House said, citing a $6 billion investment in 33 clean steel and aluminum manufacturing projects in the United States.

"Today's actions will shield the U.S. steel and aluminum industries from China's unfair trade practices.

Related

The White House on Tuesday also announced that this year electric vehicle tariffs will rise from 25% to 100%, while tariffs on lithium-ion EV batteries will grow from 7.5% to 25%, the tariff rate on solar cells will double from 25% to 50% and ship-to-shore cranes will get a 25% tariff while syringe and needles will be slapped with a 50% tariff for the first time.

Advertisement

Semiconductor tariffs will go from 25% to 50% by 2025.

"China's unfair practices concerning technology transfer, intellectual property and innovation are threatening American businesses and workers," the White House said in a statement. "China is also flooding global markets with artificially low-priced exports."

The White House complained that the United States' past trade deal with China under former President Donald Trump failed to increase U.S. exports to China and increase American manufacturing as predicted.

"Under President Biden's Investing in America agenda, nearly 800,000 manufacturing jobs have been created and new factory construction has doubled after both fell under the previous administration and the trade deficit with China is the lowest in a decade."

In April, as Biden weighed tripling the steel tariffs, the White House said the Commerce Department had conducted nearly 27 investigations into efforts by China and other countries to evade trade rules and engage in anti-competitive practices.

Earlier that month, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited China where she expressed concerns about "overcapacity" of Chinese goods including EVs on the U.S. market.

The tariff announcement comes on the same day that high-level officials from the United States and China will meet in Geneva over concerns on the increasing use of artificial intelligence and how to manage its use and growth.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs transgender bathroom ban bill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs transgender bathroom ban bill
May 14 (UPI) -- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed legislation to ban transgender people from using public bathrooms, including in schools, that align with their gender identities.
Biden signs law banning imports of Russian uranium
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden signs law banning imports of Russian uranium
May 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday signed bipartisan legislation banning the importation of Russian uranium, severing the United States from its dependency on the Kremlin-controlled resource.
Nazi flag-wielding man who crashed truck into barriers near White House pleads guilty
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Nazi flag-wielding man who crashed truck into barriers near White House pleads guilty
May 13 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old Indian national with permanent U.S. residency pleaded guilty Monday to crashing a U-Haul truck into metal barriers protecting the White House nearly a year ago.
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
May 13 (UPI) -- U.S.-based Red Lobster abruptly closed more than 50 of its seafood restaurants across the country on Monday, as the company is reported to be considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
OpenAI launches new, conversational GPT-40 with 'real-time responsiveness'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
OpenAI launches new, conversational GPT-40 with 'real-time responsiveness'
May 13 (UPI) -- OpenAI has revealed its newest AI model, GPT-40, a desktop version of its popular chatbot ChatGPT that is more conversational and easier to use.
GameStop shares soar 74% as 'meme stock' figure 'Roaring Kitty' returns to social media
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
GameStop shares soar 74% as 'meme stock' figure 'Roaring Kitty' returns to social media
May 13 (UPI) -- GameStop shares surged 74% on Monday's stock market after the person who sparked the computer game store's stunning 2021 run reappeared on social media.
Target limits 2024 Pride collection to select stores
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Target limits 2024 Pride collection to select stores
May 10 (UPI) -- Target confirmed Friday it will not offer its 2024 collection of Pride-related products at all of its retail stores.
DOJ says it will seek tougher penalties for election interference, threats
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
DOJ says it will seek tougher penalties for election interference, threats
May 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. will seek tougher sentences for those who threaten, intimidate election workers or utilize artificial intelligence to manipulate or influence voters, Deputy Attorney GeneAG Lisa Monaco said Monday.
Trump hush-money trial: Cohen details hush-money payments, role in alleged schemes
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Cohen details hush-money payments, role in alleged schemes
May 13 (UPI) -- Prosecutors called Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to the stand Monday as the former president's hush-money trial resumed in New York.
Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
May 13 (UPI) -- Android and iPhone smartphones will alert users to nearby location tracking devices, Apple and Google announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
Trump hush-money trial: Cohen details hush-money payments, role in alleged schemes
Trump hush-money trial: Cohen details hush-money payments, role in alleged schemes
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
U.S. researcher: North Korea is expanding digital surveillance on its citizens
U.S. researcher: North Korea is expanding digital surveillance on its citizens
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement