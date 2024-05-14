Advertisement
U.S. News
May 14, 2024 / 4:50 PM

DOJ asks judge to order Steve Bannon to start prison sentence

By Ehren Wynder
Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump, arrives at U.S. Federal Court for his contempt of Congress trial in 2022. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday urged a judge to order Bannon to being his prison sentence after an appeals court last week threw out his appeal of his 2022 conviction. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump, arrives at U.S. Federal Court for his contempt of Congress trial in 2022. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday urged a judge to order Bannon to being his prison sentence after an appeals court last week threw out his appeal of his 2022 conviction. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice on Tuesday asked a federal judge to order the start of former White House adviser Steve Bannon's prison sentence after an appeals court upheld his conviction.

In a filing to District of Columbia Circuit Judge Carl Nichols, prosecutors argued "there is no longer a 'substantial question of law that is likely to result in a reversal or an order for a new trial,'" after a three-judge panel on Friday rejected Bannon's bid to overturn his conviction.

Advertisement

Bannon was convicted in 2022 on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena and refusing to turn over documents to the House Jan. 6 select committee.

He was sentenced in October to a four-month prison sentence and to pay a fine of $6,500.

Related

Bannon was able to avoid prison time while he appealed the conviction, but with the Friday's decision, there is "no longer any legal basis" for him to remain free, according to federal prosecutors.

If Nichol's agrees with the Justice Department, Bannon would be the second adviser of former President Trump to face prison time for contempt of Congress charges.

Advertisement

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro similarly is serving a four-month prison sentence in Miami for refusing to appear before the Jan. 6 committee.

A judge ordered Navarro to report to prison in March after his appeal was rejected.

Bannon has said he'd be willing to go to prison for defying the Jan. 6 committee and had repeatedly threatened "retribution" against the committee.

He still has the option to request the full appeals court or the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case to delay is prison term.

Latest Headlines

Kona Low storm to bring heavy rain, flooding to Hawaii
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kona Low storm to bring heavy rain, flooding to Hawaii
Another out-of-season storm is brewing near Hawaii and is likely to deliver much heavier rain than the first, as an atmospheric river will become involved, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen faces testy cross-examination
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Michael Cohen faces testy cross-examination
May 14 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's former lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen is undergoing cross-examination as returned to the witness stand in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon to continue his testimony as the days' sole witness.
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates while on the ground
May 14 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force instructor pilot died Tuesday from injuries suffered when an ejection seat deployed while on the ground at Sheppard Air Force Base Monday.
Fed Chairman says inflation 'may take longer than expected' to lower
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fed Chairman says inflation 'may take longer than expected' to lower
May 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve Chairman on Tuesday said "it may take longer than expected" for inflation to get under wraps as he gave no indication of a pending interest rate cut.
8 dead, 45 hurt when farmworkers' bus, pickup truck collide in Florida
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
8 dead, 45 hurt when farmworkers' bus, pickup truck collide in Florida
May 14 (UPI) -- A bus carrying farmworkers and a Ford Ranger truck sideswiped each other on State Route 40 in Ocala, Fla., on Tuesday morning, killing eight and injuring 45, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
AMC raises $250 million in stock sale amid renewed 'meme stock' frenzy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
AMC raises $250 million in stock sale amid renewed 'meme stock' frenzy
May 14 (UPI) -- The movie theater chain AMC Entertainment on Tuesday saw its stock value jump more than 90% in a $250 million sell to investors on the second day of a stock-buying craze which began Monday.
April PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.5%, exceeding expectations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
April PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.5%, exceeding expectations
May 14 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said on Tuesday that wholesale prices in April jumped to 2024 highs, essentially dashing any hope for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
May 14 (UPI) -- Crews continued to evaluate on Tuesday a controlled explosion aiming to dislodge the cargo ship Dali from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
May 12 (UPI) -- The famed Christie's auction house has turned to a free service to create a place for the world's wealthiest people to bid on the world's most high-dollar items after its own website was hacked, officials announced.
Biden raises tariffs on $18B of Chinese imports
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden raises tariffs on $18B of Chinese imports
May 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said it will increase tariffs on some $18 billion of imports from China to counter what the White House is calling "unfair trade practices" by Beijing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
8 dead, 45 hurt when farmworkers' bus, pickup truck collide in Florida
8 dead, 45 hurt when farmworkers' bus, pickup truck collide in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement