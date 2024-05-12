Advertisement
May 12, 2024 / 5:18 PM / Updated at 9:05 AM

Christie's to take bids on temporary website

By Mark Moran
Flowers by Andy Warhol is on display at Christie's Spring 20/21 Marquee Week press preview on May 3, in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Flowers by Andy Warhol is on display at Christie's Spring 20/21 Marquee Week press preview on May 3, in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) --

After its website was hacked, the famed Christie's auction house has been forced to showcase its prestigious catalogs on a temporary website ahead of a series of auctions that could collectively rake in nearly $1 billion.

Christie's is using Shorthand, an online visual storytelling platform -- revealed by the temporary site's URL: christies.shorthandstories.com. It was not immediately clear if the auction house was simply using the free option.

The website has been reduced to simple feeds showing images of the lots in this week's auctions, which include the landmark 20th Century Evening Sale, 21st Century Evening Sale and Rosa de la Cruz Collection Evening Sale.

To register bids, high rollers must scroll to the bottom of the page for contact details for the company. Usually, bidders can simply register on the Christie's website or use the mobile app.

The hack, initially reported by The New York Times, came a few days before bidding was set to open for the three sales, expected to fetch a total of $840 million. Officials have not said if any sensitive information was compromised in the cybersecurity incident.

"Important Information: We apologize that our website is currently offline," Christie's said in a statement. "We are working to resolve this as soon as possible and regret any inconvenience. To register your interest, or to bid, in an upcoming sale please use the contact details provided."

Editor's note: This story previously stated that Shorthand offers a "free service." While it does offer customers one free story, Shorthand is a paid service.

