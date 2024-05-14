Advertisement
May 14, 2024 / 9:06 PM

Salmonella danger triggers recall of organic black chia seeds sold through Walmart

By Mike Heuer
Some packages of 32-ounce Great Value organic black chia seeds sold in Walmart stores throughout the nation are recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. Photo courtesy U.S. Food and Drug Administration
1 of 2 | Some packages of 32-ounce Great Value organic black chia seeds sold in Walmart stores throughout the nation are recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. Photo courtesy U.S. Food and Drug Administration

May 14 (UPI) -- Natural Sourcing International has issued a voluntary recall of its 32-ounce Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds due to potential salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall Monday, which applies to 32-ounce packages with the lot code 24095C018, an expiration date of Oct. 30, 2026, and a UPC code reading 078742300665.

The packages have a main label on the pouch with the lot number printed at the bottom of its back panel.

The product is sold in Walmart stores throughout the nation.

Consumers should throw out any of the products, and Natural Sourcing International will replace them when shown proof of purchase.

Salmonella can cause serious infections and death in young children, the elderly, those with weakened immunity systems and others who are frail.

Those who are in generally good health might experience fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain.

Salmonella might also cause arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis if it gets into the bloodstream.

People seeking replacement products or who wants to learn more about the voluntary recall can call 818-405-9705 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday or by emailing Natural Sourcing International at [email protected].

