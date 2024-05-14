Advertisement
U.S. News
May 14, 2024 / 10:44 AM

Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge

By Clyde Hughes
Salvors with the Unified Command perform a controlled demolition, precision cutting of section 4 of the Francis Scott Key Bridge that sits on the port side of the bow of the M/V DALI, on Monday, Photo by Christopher Rosario/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/UPI
Salvors with the Unified Command perform a controlled demolition, precision cutting of section 4 of the Francis Scott Key Bridge that sits on the port side of the bow of the M/V DALI, on Monday, Photo by Christopher Rosario/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- Crews continued to evaluate on Tuesday a controlled explosion aiming to dislodge the cargo ship Dali from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The Dali has been stuck in Baltimore for 50 days after losing power and ramming into a column of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the structure to collapse. Unified Command had planned for nearly a week to use the controlled demolition to try free the large cargo vessel from the bridge that sits on top of it, according to WBAL-TV.

Advertisement

The demolition Monday evening tried to break up a 500-foot span, weighing up to 600 tons, that had fallen on the bow of the container ship. They said the plans would be for the remaining pieces of the bridge to fall off the ship into the river after the explosion.

A sizable chunk of the bridge slid into the river after Monday's detonation while other pieces will be removed by a crane, Army Corps of Engineers Col. Estee Pinchasin said.

Related

Gov. Wes Moore, said plans to reopen a permanent channel in the waterway by the end were still on track.

Advertisement

"After we do the precision cutting, we will then go back and resurvey the channel as well as survey around the Dali to make sure there are no obstructions that come from the precision cutting that would interfere with traffic," said U.S. Coast Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath. "Then, we will reopen the limited-access channel to traffic at that particular time."

Coast Guard Capt. David O'Connell said that Monday's detonation was a "milestone" in recovery efforts.

"To me, this feels like we are approaching that point in a marathon when you feel like you've hit a wall and then once you get past that wall, then it's all downhill from there," Gilreath told the Baltimore Sun.

"There is still plenty of work to do, but you know that you're going to get it done."

Latest Headlines

Christie's to take bids on temporary website
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
May 12 (UPI) -- The famed Christie's auction house has turned to a free service to create a place for the world's wealthiest people to bid on the world's most high-dollar items after its own website was hacked, officials announced.
Biden raises tariffs on $18B of Chinese imports
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden raises tariffs on $18B of Chinese imports
May 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said it will increase tariffs on some $18 billion of imports from China to counter what the White House is calling "unfair trade practices" by Beijing.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs transgender bathroom ban bill
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs transgender bathroom ban bill
May 14 (UPI) -- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed legislation to ban transgender people from using public bathrooms, including in schools, that align with their gender identities.
Biden signs law banning imports of Russian uranium
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden signs law banning imports of Russian uranium
May 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday signed bipartisan legislation banning the importation of Russian uranium, severing the United States from its dependency on the Kremlin-controlled resource.
Nazi flag-wielding man who crashed truck into barriers near White House pleads guilty
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Nazi flag-wielding man who crashed truck into barriers near White House pleads guilty
May 13 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old Indian national with permanent U.S. residency pleaded guilty Monday to crashing a U-Haul truck into metal barriers protecting the White House nearly a year ago.
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
May 13 (UPI) -- U.S.-based Red Lobster abruptly closed more than 50 of its seafood restaurants across the country on Monday, as the company is reported to be considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
OpenAI launches new, conversational GPT-40 with 'real-time responsiveness'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
OpenAI launches new, conversational GPT-40 with 'real-time responsiveness'
May 13 (UPI) -- OpenAI has revealed its newest AI model, GPT-40, a desktop version of its popular chatbot ChatGPT that is more conversational and easier to use.
GameStop shares soar 74% as 'meme stock' figure 'Roaring Kitty' returns to social media
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
GameStop shares soar 74% as 'meme stock' figure 'Roaring Kitty' returns to social media
May 13 (UPI) -- GameStop shares surged 74% on Monday's stock market after the person who sparked the computer game store's stunning 2021 run reappeared on social media.
Target limits 2024 Pride collection to select stores
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Target limits 2024 Pride collection to select stores
May 10 (UPI) -- Target confirmed Friday it will not offer its 2024 collection of Pride-related products at all of its retail stores.
DOJ says it will seek tougher penalties for election interference, threats
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
DOJ says it will seek tougher penalties for election interference, threats
May 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. will seek tougher sentences for those who threaten, intimidate election workers or utilize artificial intelligence to manipulate or influence voters, Deputy Attorney GeneAG Lisa Monaco said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
Nazi flag-wielding man who crashed truck into barriers near White House pleads guilty
Nazi flag-wielding man who crashed truck into barriers near White House pleads guilty
Canada's Parker Lake fire threatens Fort Nelson in British Columbia
Canada's Parker Lake fire threatens Fort Nelson in British Columbia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement