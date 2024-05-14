Advertisement
U.S. News
May 14, 2024 / 1:04 PM

AMC raises $250 million in stock sale amid renewed 'meme stock' frenzy

By Chris Benson
AMC on Tuesday raised $250 million in a stock sale amid a renewed frenzy surrounding so-called "meme stocks." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | AMC on Tuesday raised $250 million in a stock sale amid a renewed frenzy surrounding so-called "meme stocks." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- The movie theater chain AMC Entertainment on Tuesday raised $250 million in a stock sale amid the second day of a surge in trading of so-called "meme stocks" that began Monday following the digital return of Keith Gill, better known as "Roaring Kitty."

AMC had reported selling 72.5 million shares of the company at $3.45 a share at a previously disclosed "at-the-market" equity offering launched on March 28, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Advertisement

AMC Entertainment stock value opened Monday at $3.52 -- a 21% jump from Friday -- and by the afternoon was up 43.13% to $4.18 per share. AMC had a peak at $5.88 but closed at $5.19 a share.

Shares of AMC were up 25%, trading at more than $6 per share as of 1 p.m. EDT, Tuesday.

Related

The frenzy was sparked by trading in GameStop, which Gill helped lead a surge of in early 2021.

GameStop stock closed up $12.99 to end Monday's rally at $30.45, surging more than 74% at one point Monday after Gill reappeared on social media, while forcing short sellers to lose nearly $1 billion in the video game retailer. Shares were trading up another 11% in after-market trading.

Advertisement

Shares of GameStop were up 37.14% to a price of $41.76 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple other companies like and including GameStop, AMC or BlackBerry have been appealing to meme stock investors due to their ability to manipulate a "short squeeze" financial gain which has drawn the ire of many on Wall Street -- which also was a goal of the meme stock buys in 2021 -- who see financial losses due to such manipulation, however temporary.

But a financial executive says how the practice is "extremely speculative" and day traders are likely to "pile in" not because the meme stocks have any real or particular value, "but because they hope others will get FOMO (the Fear of Missing Out), jack the price up and then they can sell off and make a quick profit."

"Of course, big, big money can be made by some," Nigel Green, founder and CEO of the international financial advisory firm deVere Group, told CBS News.

"But let's very clear," he said. "This is extremely speculative, and valuations can be expected to be incredibly wild -- in both directions."

Latest Headlines

Trump hush-money trial: Cohen did not regret working for Trump Org; regrets 'lying,' 'bullying'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Cohen did not regret working for Trump Org; regrets 'lying,' 'bullying'
May 14 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's former lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen was back on the stand in Manhattan Tuesday to continue his testimony on the specifics of his role in Trump's hush-money trial.
April PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.5%, exceeding expectations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
April PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.5%, exceeding expectations
May 14 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said on Tuesday that wholesale prices in April jumped to 2024 highs, essentially dashing any hope for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
May 14 (UPI) -- Crews continued to evaluate on Tuesday a controlled explosion aiming to dislodge the cargo ship Dali from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
May 12 (UPI) -- The famed Christie's auction house has turned to a free service to create a place for the world's wealthiest people to bid on the world's most high-dollar items after its own website was hacked, officials announced.
Biden raises tariffs on $18B of Chinese imports
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden raises tariffs on $18B of Chinese imports
May 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said it will increase tariffs on some $18 billion of imports from China to counter what the White House is calling "unfair trade practices" by Beijing.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs transgender bathroom ban bill
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs transgender bathroom ban bill
May 14 (UPI) -- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed legislation to ban transgender people from using public bathrooms, including in schools, that align with their gender identities.
Biden signs law banning imports of Russian uranium
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden signs law banning imports of Russian uranium
May 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday signed bipartisan legislation banning the importation of Russian uranium, severing the United States from its dependency on the Kremlin-controlled resource.
Nazi flag-wielding man who crashed truck into barriers near White House pleads guilty
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Nazi flag-wielding man who crashed truck into barriers near White House pleads guilty
May 13 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old Indian national with permanent U.S. residency pleaded guilty Monday to crashing a U-Haul truck into metal barriers protecting the White House nearly a year ago.
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
May 13 (UPI) -- U.S.-based Red Lobster abruptly closed more than 50 of its seafood restaurants across the country on Monday, as the company is reported to be considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
OpenAI launches new, conversational GPT-40 with 'real-time responsiveness'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
OpenAI launches new, conversational GPT-40 with 'real-time responsiveness'
May 13 (UPI) -- OpenAI has revealed its newest AI model, GPT-40, a desktop version of its popular chatbot ChatGPT that is more conversational and easier to use.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Apple, Google to alert smartphone users of nearby wireless tracking devices
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
Red Lobster closes dozens of restaurants amid bankruptcy reports
Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
Crews evaluating results of explosion to free Dali from remains of Baltimore bridge
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
U.N.: 360,000 flee Rafah; number of women, children killed in Gaza reduced by half
Nazi flag-wielding man who crashed truck into barriers near White House pleads guilty
Nazi flag-wielding man who crashed truck into barriers near White House pleads guilty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement