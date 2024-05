Squarespace announced on Monday that the private equity company Permira was taking it private. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- The website building and hosting company Squarespace announced on Monday it was going private for $6.9 billion, representing a 15% premium for current stockholders over its closing share price on Friday. The private equity firm Permira is taking Squarespace private in the all-cash deal. The company had a closing sales price of $38.19 and shareholders will get $44 per share in cash. Advertisement

Squarespace said the move will allow it "the flexibility and resources to invest in enabling entrepreneurs to build better online brands and more easily transact with their customers."

Anthony Casalena, the CEO and board chair of Squarespace, will "roll over a substantial majority" of his equity in the company but will remain in his positions following the transaction. Casalena's selling of his Squarespace assets were detailed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday.

"Squarespace has been at the forefront of providing services to businesses looking to establish themselves online for more than two decades," Casalena said in a statement. "We are excited to continue building on that foundation, and expanding our offerings, for years to come."

Permira partner David Erlong said Squarespace's global presence in helping small businesses make an impact with their websites was attractive to his company and its current holdings.

Advertisement

"As a firm with a long history of backing leading Internet platforms and technologies that enable SMBs to compete globally, we are excited to partner with Anthony and his team to support the company in unlocking its full potential."