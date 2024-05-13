GameStop shares soar as 'meme stock' figure 'Roaring Kitty' returns to social media

May 13 (UPI) -- GameStop stock experienced a surge Monday after the person who sparked the computer game store's stunning 2021 run reappeared on social media.

Keith Gill, known by his online persona "Roaring Kitty," posted on his a picture of a gamer looking intensely at his computer on his X account with no worded message on Sunday evening.

The post went viral with 9,400 comments, 21,000 shares and 78,000 likes in 15 hours.

Gill later followed it with multiple posts including scenes from Breaking Bad, Avengers, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Seemingly taking a cue on Gill's return, GameStop stock rose as much as 110%, and was up more than 70%, trading at nearly $30 per share just before 1 p.m. EDT.

Trading of GameStop stock was halted multiple times for volatility Monday, including four times within the first half-hour of trading.

The frenzy also rallied other so-called "meme stocks" including AMC, which was up 43.13% to $4.18 per share on Monday afternoon.

In a stock war against big-time hedge fund managers who were betting against GameStop shares in 2021, Gill led a legion of small investors, organized mainly on the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets to rally the computer game store's stock up above $120 per share.