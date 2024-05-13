Advertisement
U.S. News
May 13, 2024 / 12:28 AM

Dell confirms investigation into data breach

By Darryl Coote

May 13 (UPI) -- Dell Technologies confirmed it is investigating a data breach of a portal with access to customer information, and that it has contacted law enforcement.

The U.S. tech company confirmed the breach to UPI, saying in an emailed statment that the Dell portal in question has access to a database containing "limited types of customer information" including name and physical address, as well as certain Dell hardware and order information.

Advertisement

"It did not include financial or payment information, email address, telephone number or any highly sensitive customer data," it said.

"Upon discovering this incident, we promptly implemented our incident response procedures, applied containment measures, began investigating and notified law enforcement."

The announcement comes after Dell last week announced the intrusion to customers in an email, which company said it believes "there is not a significant risk ... given the type of information involved."

Dell told UPI it has a cybersecurity program designed to limit risk, including to its customers and partners, and that the program includes "prompt assessment and response" to identified threats.

Its investigation into the breach is supported by forensic specialists, it said.

"We continue to monitor the situation and take steps to protect our customers' information. Although we don't believe there is significant risk to our customers given the type of information involved, we are taking proactive steps to notify them as appropriate," it said.

Advertisement

Asked how many customers may be affected, Dell told UPI that it would not disclose that information as it could compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigations.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Suspect in fatal Ohio police officer shooting found dead
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Suspect in fatal Ohio police officer shooting found dead
May 12 (UPI) -- A suspect accused of killing an Ohio police officer in an "ambush" was found dead Sunday, authorities said.
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
May 12 (UPI) -- The famed Christie's auction house has turned to a free service to create a place for the world's wealthiest people to bid on the world's most high-dollar items after its own website was hacked, officials announced.
Idaho doctor dead in backcountry skiing avalanche
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Idaho doctor dead in backcountry skiing avalanche
May 12 (UPI) -- An Idaho physician is dead after triggering an avalanche while skiing in the Donaldson Peak in Idaho's Lost River Range backcountry Friday, authorities at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center have reported.
FBI faces calls to release report on death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FBI faces calls to release report on death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
May 12 (UPI) -- The FBI is facing pressure to release its long-awaited report investigating the 2022 killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
May 12 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and at least a dozen others injured following a late-night shooting in Alabama Saturday, authorities reported. 
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
May 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is Jewish, said Sunday that Israel does not deserve another nickel of American aid for its war in Gaza.
Pro-Gaza protesters arrested for closing Manhattan Bridge
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Pro-Gaza protesters arrested for closing Manhattan Bridge
May 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds of protesters shut down the Manhattan Bridge in New York City on Saturday to support Gaza as the NYPD struggles to accommodate demonstrations protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
New York City mayor takes trip to Vatican to discuss Gaza war
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
New York City mayor takes trip to Vatican to discuss Gaza war
May 12 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a trip to the Vatican over the weekend to meet with Pope Francis and discuss rising hate against Muslims and Jews caused by Israel's war in Gaza.
DOJ seeks 40 years for David DePape's attack on Paul Pelosi
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DOJ seeks 40 years for David DePape's attack on Paul Pelosi
May 11 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice asked a federal judge to sentence David DePape to 40 years in prison for his hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in San Francisco in 2022.
Judge blocks Biden adminstration rule to cap late credit card fees
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge blocks Biden adminstration rule to cap late credit card fees
May 11 (UPI) -- A Texas judge has blocked President Joe Biden's attempts to implement a rule that would cap credit card late fees at $8.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
Christie's to take bids on temporary website
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
Putin replaces defense chief Sergei Shoigu
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement