Advertisement
U.S. News
May 12, 2024 / 5:18 PM

Christie' to take bids on temporary website

By Mark Moran
Flowers by Andy Warhol is on display at Christie's Spring 20/21 Marquee Week press preview on Friday, May 3, 2024 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Flowers by Andy Warhol is on display at Christie's Spring 20/21 Marquee Week press preview on Friday, May 3, 2024 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) --

After its website was hacked, the famed Christie's auction house has been forced to showcase its prestigious catalogs on a temporary website ahead of a series of auctions that could collectively rake in nearly a billion dollars.

Advertisement

Christie's is using Shorthand, an online website builder that offers a free service to create a simple website -- revealed by the temporary site's URL: christies.shorthandstories.com. It was not immediately clear if the auction house was simply using the free option.

The website has been reduced to simple feeds showing images of the lots in this week's auctions, which include the landmark 20th Century Evening Sale, 21st Century Evening Sale and Rosa de la Cruz Collection Evening Sale.

To register bids, high rollers must scroll to the bottom of the page for contact details for the company. Usually, bidders can simply register on the Christie's website or use the mobile app.

The hack, initially reported by The New York Times, came a few days before bidding was set to open for the three sales, expected to fetch a total of $840 million. Officials have not said if any sensitive information was compromised in the cybersecurity incident.

Advertisement

"Important Information: We apologize that our website is currently offline," Christie's said in a statement. "We are working to resolve this as soon as possible and regret any inconvenience. To register your interest, or to bid, in an upcoming sale please use the contact details provided."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Idaho doctor dead in backcountry skiing avalanche
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Idaho doctor dead in backcountry skiing avalanche
May 12 (UPI) -- An Idaho physician is dead after triggering an avalanche while skiing in the Donaldson Peak in Idaho's Lost River Range backcountry Friday, authorities at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center have reported.
FBI faces calls to release report on death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI faces calls to release report on death of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
May 12 (UPI) -- The FBI is facing pressure to release its long-awaited report investigating the 2022 killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
May 12 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and at least a dozen others injured following a late-night shooting in Alabama Saturday, authorities reported. 
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
May 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is Jewish, said Sunday that Israel does not deserve another nickel of American aid for its war in Gaza.
Pro-Gaza protesters arrested for closing Manhattan Bridge
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pro-Gaza protesters arrested for closing Manhattan Bridge
May 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds of protesters shut down the Manhattan Bridge in New York City on Saturday to support Gaza as the NYPD struggles to accommodate demonstrations protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
New York City mayor takes trip to Vatican to discuss Gaza war
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New York City mayor takes trip to Vatican to discuss Gaza war
May 12 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a trip to the Vatican over the weekend to meet with Pope Francis and discuss rising hate against Muslims and Jews caused by Israel's war in Gaza.
DOJ seeks 40 years for David DePape's attack on Paul Pelosi
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DOJ seeks 40 years for David DePape's attack on Paul Pelosi
May 11 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice asked a federal judge to sentence David DePape to 40 years in prison for his hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in San Francisco in 2022.
Judge blocks Biden adminstration rule to cap late credit card fees
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge blocks Biden adminstration rule to cap late credit card fees
May 11 (UPI) -- A Texas judge has blocked President Joe Biden's attempts to implement a rule that would cap credit card late fees at $8.
VCU graduates walk out during Gov. Youngkin address
U.S. News // 1 day ago
VCU graduates walk out during Gov. Youngkin address
May 11 (UPI) -- Dozens of graduating students protested Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's commencement address by walking out during Virginia Commonwealth University's commencement Saturday morning.
Deadly storms and tornadoes trigger state of emergency in northern Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Deadly storms and tornadoes trigger state of emergency in northern Florida
May 11 (UPI) -- A dozen counties in northern Florida are under a state of emergency following severe thunderstorms, high winds and a likely tornado that claimed at least one life.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting
Wildfire in Fort Nelson, Canada, prompts evacuations
Wildfire in Fort Nelson, Canada, prompts evacuations
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
Israel does not deserve another nickel, Bernie Sanders says
DOJ seeks 40 years for David DePape's attack on Paul Pelosi
DOJ seeks 40 years for David DePape's attack on Paul Pelosi
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
Israel detains journalists on suspicions of working for Al Jazeera
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement