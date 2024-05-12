Advertisement
May 12, 2024 / 11:32 PM

Suspect who killed Ohio police officer in 'ambush' found dead

By Darryl Coote
Officer Jacob Derbin of the Euclid Police Department was killed Saturday night while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Photo courtesy of Cleveland Police/X
Officer Jacob Derbin of the Euclid Police Department was killed Saturday night while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Photo courtesy of Cleveland Police/X

May 12 (UPI) -- A suspect accused of killing an Ohio police officer in an "ambush" was found dead Sunday, authorities said.

The suspect, 24-year-old Deshawn Anthony Vaughn, was found deceased in a residence in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio, U.S. Marshals spokesperson Peter Elliott told reporters Sunday in a press conference.

"The manhunt, the manhunt is now over," he said.

The circumstances and manner of Vaughn's death were not made available to the public.

Related

Authorities said he was holed up in a residence and was heavily armed, possibly with a MAC-10 machine gun, over several hours, during which several police assets were deployed, including drones that the suspect is believed to have shot at.

Authorities were still working to understand exactly what transpired, but Elliott said the suspect "was not willing to give up and come out, surrender peacefully."

The manhunt began Saturday night after the Euclid Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence in Euclid, which is located north of Shaker Heights, shortly before 10 p.m.

Chief Scott Meyer of the Euclid Police Department told reporters that the person on the call had said her child's father had threatened to harm her and her mother.

Police on arrival to the residence were met by a woman "horrified" to be outside speaking with officers, Meyer said.

The woman said Vaughn was on foot, and when officers went to the backyard, they were "ambushed by gunfire," he said.

Officer Jacob Derbin was critically wounded. Other officers returned fire and the suspect fled the scene.

Derbin died of his injuries later Saturday night, an emotional Meyer said, describing the slain officer as a 23-year-old man who was sworn in as a police officer less than a year ago, on July 24.

"His kind heart and enormous smile were infectious. The world was a better place with him in it, and he'll be desperately missed by all who knew him.

"My heart absolutely breaks," he said, while chocking back tears. "I want the public to understand what this looks like. I want them to understand the repercussions of this violence. It's absolutely disgusting and it is affecting us all. My heart breaks."

Derbin was engaged to be married and his father is also an officer with the Euclid Police Department, he said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered for Ohio and U.S. flags on all public buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of Derbin.

"It is a cruel irony that a mother lost her son on Mother's Day, and that this murder happened just as we prepare to solemnize our fallen during Police Memorial Week," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Sunday in a statement.

"My heart burns with anger at this injustice, for the family of this young officer and the Euclid Police Department."

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, at least 58 officers have died this year in the line of duty, including 22 from gunfire.

