May 10, 2024 / 11:50 AM

Sheriff releases body camera footage of deputy fatally shooting Airman Roger Fortson

By Doug Cunningham
As he released the video of last Friday's killing of Airman Roger Fortson, Okaloosa County, Fla. Sheriff Eric Aden said he met with the family and offered his deepest condolences. Aden said he has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to handle the criminal investigation that's required under the circumstances. Screen capture/WEAR/YouTube
May 10 (UPI) -- The Okaloosa County, Fla., sheriff's department released body camera video of the fatal shooting of Airman Roger Fortson last week by one of its deputies.

Sheriff Eric Aden shared the body camera footage during a press conference, with the video showing a sheriff's deputy knocking on the apartment door and twice announcing it was law enforcement.

Almost instantly after Fortson opened the door with a gun in his hand, pointed at the floor, the deputy fired several shots that killed Fortson.

As Fortson lay mortally wounded the deputy told him to the drop the gun.

Fortson can be heard on the video saying, "I don't have it."

The deputy can then be heard calling emergency medical services.

"It pains me to show the video, but I know that you all need to see it," Aden said.

He also said that the deputy had arrived at the correct apartment and did not obscure the peephole, nor burst into the apartment.

Attorney Ben Crump said in a statement earlier this week, cited a witness who was on a FaceTime call with Fortson who said the deputy, responding to a disturbance call, had arrived at the wrong apartment as Fortson was alone at the time and there was no disturbance.

"In the four-and-a-half minute, heavily redacted video, it is very troubling that the deputy shot multiple times within a split second of the door being opened, killing Roger," Crump said.

Fortson's family said in a statement that the video, "provided some answers, but it's also raised even more troubling questions."

"As the officer didn't tell Roger to drop the weapon before shooting, was the officer trained to give verbal warnings? Did the officer try to initiate life-saving measures? Was the officer trained to deal with law-abiding citizens who are registered gun owners?" the family said.

"We remain adamant that the police had the wrong apartment as Roger was on the phone with his girlfriend for a substantial amount of time leading up to the shooting, and no one else was in the apartment," they added. Aden extended the family his "deepest condolences" and said they have his word if the shooting is found to be unjustified their son's name will be fully vindicated and justice will be served.

"This result is one we never hope to encounter," Aden said.

Aden said his department is "doing what we can to assure the facts of this case are fully understood."

To that end, he said, he's asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to handle the criminal investigation that's required under the circumstances.

"It is important to note that while this is a criminal investigation, no determination has been made as to whether the deputy's actions were justified or not," Aden said. "I want to assure you that we're not hiding, covering up or taking action that would result in a rush to judgment of Mr. Fortson or our deputy."

Aden said many questions must be answered before it can be determined whether the officers actions were justified.

He said his office is committed to transparency.

Aden said the deputy did announce himself twice. He said Fortson's comments indicate he acknowledged he knew it was law enforcement at the door.

Aden said Fortson "arrived at the door with a firearm in his hand."

He said the deputy knocked on the correct door and "he did not cover the peep hole or otherwise obscure its view in any way."

