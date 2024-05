The office of former first lady Melania Trump said her son Barron Trump will not attend the Florida Republican National Convention due to "prior commitments." File Photo by Erin Scott/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump has turned down an offer to serve as a delegate for Florida at this year's Republican National Convention. "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," the office of former first lady Melania Trump said in a statement to news media Friday. Advertisement

The announcement came a day after the former president expressed approval of his son's involvement in the RNC, which is scheduled for July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

"He's pretty young, I will say. He's 17," Trump told Telemundo. "But if they can do that, I'm all for it."

The 18-year-old Barron Trump was just 10 when his father first announced his campaign in 2016. He has so far stayed out of the political spotlight. This year's RNC would have been his first public foray into politics.

The Republican Party of Florida on Thursday announced it tapped the youngest Trump son to join his siblings, Eric, Tiffany and Donald Jr., as delegates with Eric Trump serving as chair of the Florida delegates.

Trump's high-profile hush money trial will recess next Friday so he can attend his son's high school graduation ceremony.