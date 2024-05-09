Trending
U.S. News
May 9, 2024 / 9:40 AM

Donald Trump hush-money Trial: Stormy Daniels returns to witness stand

By Joe Fisher
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives for his trial at Manhattan criminal court in New York on Thursday. Trump's criminal trial is entering its fourth week on charges he allegedly falsified business records to cover up a sex scandal during the 2016 presidential campaign. Pool photo by Angela Weiss/UPI
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives for his trial at Manhattan criminal court in New York on Thursday. Trump's criminal trial is entering its fourth week on charges he allegedly falsified business records to cover up a sex scandal during the 2016 presidential campaign. Pool photo by Angela Weiss/UPI

May 9 (UPI) -- Stormy Daniels' testimony will continue Thursday in the Manhattan trial of Donald Trump after more than three hours on the witness stand on Tuesday.

Cross examination began on Tuesday and is expected to continue Thursday morning. The adult film actress testified about her first time meeting the former president and the alleged affair that ensued. She also recounted the non-disclosure agreement they eventually entered into and the arrangement for hush-money payments to keep the affair quiet.

The former president arrived at the courthouse shortly after 9 a.m. ET. Judge Juan Merchan has issued multiple warnings to Trump throughout the proceedings, including warnings about continued violations of the gag order against him.

Merchan warned that Trump could be jailed if he continues to violate the gag order by making extrajudicial comments about people involved in the trial, including witnesses and jurors.

Related

On Tuesday, Merchan ordered Trump's attorney Todd Blanche to warn Trump about "cursing audibly" and shaking his head during Daniels' testimony.

"One time I noticed when Ms. Daniels was testifying about rolling up the magazine, and presumably smacking your client, and after that point, he shook his head and he looked down," Merchan said. "And later, I think he was looking at you, Mr. Blanche, later when we were talking about The Apprentice, at that point he again uttered a vulgarity and looked at you this time."

Trump is charged with 34 criminal counts related to falsifying documents to cover up affairs with Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

