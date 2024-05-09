Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 9, 2024 / 8:14 PM

Judge places Beach Boys' Brian Wilson in conservatorship

By Ehren Wynder
Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson and wife Melinda Ledbetter Wilson are pictured at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in 2016. A judge on Thursday agreed to place Wilson, who suffers from dementia, in a conservatorship run by his management team. His wife had been managing his personal and medical affairs until her death in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson and wife Melinda Ledbetter Wilson are pictured at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in 2016. A judge on Thursday agreed to place Wilson, who suffers from dementia, in a conservatorship run by his management team. His wife had been managing his personal and medical affairs until her death in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Thursday placed Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson in a conservatorship following the death of his wife.

The 81-year-old musician's longtime publicist Jean Sievers and manager LeeAnn Hard will oversee the conservatorship, to which Wilson reportedly gave his consent.

Advertisement

Superior Court Judge May approved to the arrangement after reviewing evidence from Wilson's doctor that he suffers from a "major neurocognitive disorder" and cannot manage his personal affairs.

His wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, had been managing his affairs until her death in January.

Related

Wilson's management team filed a petition for his conservatorship after his wife's death. The conservatorship covers Wilson's personal and medical affairs only, not his estate. His financial assets are held in a trust, with Hard named as trustee and Wilson's power of attorney.

May also agreed to a stipulation requested by Justin Gold, an attorney representing Wilson's eldest daughters Carnie Wilson Bonfiglio and Wendy Wilson Knutson.

The daughters asked that "all of Brian's children who wish to be added will be added to the text chain from his nurses providing updates about Brian," and that the conservators be required to consult with them and the other siblings "regarding all material health care decisions."

Advertisement

The petition filed in January indicated there would be no major changes to Wilson's living arrangements and that Wilson would be able to "continue to work on current projects," despite his impairments.

His doctor told the court he was taking drug called Aricept to treat his dementia and that he has difficulty following directions except during music lessons or physical therapy.

"This is based on long-standing muscle memory," the doctor wrote in a filing.

Wilson had been battling mental health issues for decades and was candid in interviews about his struggles with depression and a form of schizoaffective disorder.

He has said singing and songwriting had given him respite from the voices in his head. He continued to perform as a solo artist and even rejoined the Beach Boys for their reunion tour in 2012.

His last live performance was in July 2022.

Latest Headlines

2 skiers dead, 1 rescued from Utah avalanche
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 skiers dead, 1 rescued from Utah avalanche
May 9 (UPI) -- Search crews rescued one person, and two more were found dead after an avalanche hit Utah's Lone Peak Thursday.
Man sentenced to prison for driving car through Stop Asian Hate rally in 2021
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man sentenced to prison for driving car through Stop Asian Hate rally in 2021
May 9 (UPI) -- A California man has been sentenced to a year in prison for driving through a crowded crosswalk of peaceful demonstrators while shouting racial slurs during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally in 2021, the Justice Department said.
Donald Trump hush-money trial: Judge denies motions for mistrial, modified gag order
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Donald Trump hush-money trial: Judge denies motions for mistrial, modified gag order
May 9 (UPI) -- Stormy Daniels' testimony will continue Thursday in the Manhattan trial of Donald Trump after more than three hours on the witness stand on Tuesday.
Cyberattack disrupts Ascension hospital chain in U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Cyberattack disrupts Ascension hospital chain in U.S.
May 9 (UPI) -- Major hospital system Ascension on Thursday said it responded to a suspected cybersecurity attack on some of its networks.
Virginia school board considers restoring Confederate names to schools
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Virginia school board considers restoring Confederate names to schools
May 9 (UPI) -- On Thursday, Virginia's Shenandoah County School Board was scheduled to consider reinstating Confederate leader names on two schools from which the names had been removed in 2021.
Neuralink reports data problem in first human brain implant
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Neuralink reports data problem in first human brain implant
May 9 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's Neuralink startup on Wednesday said its first human implant experienced a data loss malfunction that has now been resolved.
Appeals court rejects Hunter Biden gun-charge appeal, clearing way for trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Hunter Biden gun-charge appeal, clearing way for trial
May 9 (UPI) -- The Third Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday ruled against Hunter Biden's effort to have a federal gun charge dismissed, without ruling on the merits of the appeal. Biden's trial could start June 3.
Customs officials keeping watchful eye on imported flowers for Mother's Day weekend
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Customs officials keeping watchful eye on imported flowers for Mother's Day weekend
May 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they will be on alert for floral arrangements with pests and plant diseases that could ruin the best of intentions during Mother's Day weekend.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to meet with partners in Italy, Vatican, Saudi Arabia
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to meet with partners in Italy, Vatican, Saudi Arabia
May 9 (UPI) -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Thursday will begin a tour of Italy, Vatican City and Saudi Arabia to speak with officials in each country about the collaborative use of space.
Tornado tally surges above historical average
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tornado tally surges above historical average
Spring is the peak of severe weather season across the United States, but 2024 has been incredibly active, particularly over the past few weeks, which has sent the annual tornado count toward record territory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Acclaimed Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to 8 years, flogging
Acclaimed Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to 8 years, flogging
Barron Trump named delegate for Florida at Republican National Convention
Barron Trump named delegate for Florida at Republican National Convention
Vladimir Putin says Russia facing 'difficult' period in 'Victory Day' celebration
Vladimir Putin says Russia facing 'difficult' period in 'Victory Day' celebration
Attorney Ben Crump says airman killed by Florida deputies responding to wrong apartment
Attorney Ben Crump says airman killed by Florida deputies responding to wrong apartment
2 skiers dead, 1 rescued from Utah avalanche
2 skiers dead, 1 rescued from Utah avalanche
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement