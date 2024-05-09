Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 9, 2024 / 4:20 PM

1 person rescued, 2 missing in Utah avalanche

By Ehren Wynder

May 9 (UPI) -- Crews rescued one person and the search is on for two more after an avalanche hit Utah's Lone Peak Thursday.

The Unified Police Department, Unified Fire Authority, Draper Fire and other agencies are conducting the rescue operation out of the town of Alta, according to police.

Advertisement

Authorities believe three skiers were buried by the avalanche, which occurred in Little Cottonwood Canyon near Alta.

Footage from Salt Lake City's KUTV showed a rescue helicopter bringing one person off the mountain about two hours after authorities reported the skiers were missing.

A spokesperson with the Utah Avalanche Center told ABC News that such a dangerous avalanche is atypical for this time of year as the warmer weather stabilizes the snowpack, but a recent storm with high winds and heavy snowfall created dangerous avalanche conditions.

The last avalanche fatality in the region was on April 17, 2023, at Brighton, according to a Utah Avalanche Center record.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Virginia school board considers restoring Confederate names to schools
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Virginia school board considers restoring Confederate names to schools
May 9 (UPI) -- On Thursday, Virginia's Shenandoah County School Board was scheduled to consider reinstating Confederate leader names on two schools from which the names had been removed in 2021.
Neuralink reports data problem in first human brain implant
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Neuralink reports data problem in first human brain implant
May 9 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's Neuralink startup on Wednesday said its first human implant experienced a data loss malfunction that has now been resolved.
Donald Trump hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels' testimony concludes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Donald Trump hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels' testimony concludes
May 9 (UPI) -- Stormy Daniels' testimony will continue Thursday in the Manhattan trial of Donald Trump after more than three hours on the witness stand on Tuesday.
Appeals court rejects Hunter Biden gun-charge appeal, clearing way for trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Hunter Biden gun-charge appeal, clearing way for trial
May 9 (UPI) -- The Third Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday ruled against Hunter Biden's effort to have a federal gun charge dismissed, without ruling on the merits of the appeal. Biden's trial could start June 3.
Customs officials keeping watchful eye on imported flowers for Mother's Day weekend
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Customs officials keeping watchful eye on imported flowers for Mother's Day weekend
May 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they will be on alert for floral arrangements with pests and plant diseases that could ruin the best of intentions during Mother's Day weekend.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to meet with partners in Italy, Vatican, Saudi Arabia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to meet with partners in Italy, Vatican, Saudi Arabia
May 9 (UPI) -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Thursday will begin a tour of Italy, Vatican City and Saudi Arabia to speak with officials in each country about the collaborative use of space.
Tornado tally surges above historical average
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tornado tally surges above historical average
Spring is the peak of severe weather season across the United States, but 2024 has been incredibly active, particularly over the past few weeks, which has sent the annual tornado count toward record territory.
Biden says U.S. will not supply Israel with weapons to invade Rafah
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden says U.S. will not supply Israel with weapons to invade Rafah
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said the United States will not supply Israel with offensive weapons to be used in Rafah if its military goes through with a full invasion of the city in southern Gaza.
Initial weekly jobless claims rise to 231,000, highest since August
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Initial weekly jobless claims rise to 231,000, highest since August
May 9 (UPI) -- Weekly initial unemployment claims Thursday were 231,000, 22,00 higher than the previous week. It's the highest number since August. But continuing unemployment claims dropped by 59,066.
Norfolk Southern wins board proxy fight, three Ancora activists gain seats
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Norfolk Southern wins board proxy fight, three Ancora activists gain seats
May 9 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern said Wednesday shareholders have elected ten of its thirteen director nominees to the company board. Three Ancora activist nominees were also elected by shareholders.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Acclaimed Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to 8 years, flogging
Acclaimed Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to 8 years, flogging
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
Barron Trump named delegate for Florida at Republican National Convention
Barron Trump named delegate for Florida at Republican National Convention
Vladimir Putin says Russia facing 'difficult' period in 'Victory Day' celebration
Vladimir Putin says Russia facing 'difficult' period in 'Victory Day' celebration
Attorney Ben Crump says airman killed by Florida deputies responding to wrong apartment
Attorney Ben Crump says airman killed by Florida deputies responding to wrong apartment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement