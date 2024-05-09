1 person rescued, 2 missing in Utah avalanche

May 9 (UPI) -- Crews rescued one person and the search is on for two more after an avalanche hit Utah's Lone Peak Thursday.

The Unified Police Department, Unified Fire Authority, Draper Fire and other agencies are conducting the rescue operation out of the town of Alta, according to police.

Advertisement

Authorities believe three skiers were buried by the avalanche, which occurred in Little Cottonwood Canyon near Alta.

Footage from Salt Lake City's KUTV showed a rescue helicopter bringing one person off the mountain about two hours after authorities reported the skiers were missing.

A spokesperson with the Utah Avalanche Center told ABC News that such a dangerous avalanche is atypical for this time of year as the warmer weather stabilizes the snowpack, but a recent storm with high winds and heavy snowfall created dangerous avalanche conditions.

The last avalanche fatality in the region was on April 17, 2023, at Brighton, according to a Utah Avalanche Center record.