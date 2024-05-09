Trending
May 9, 2024 / 5:21 PM

Cyberattack disrupts Ascension hospital chain in U.S.

By Ehren Wynder
A programer shows a sample of a ransomware cyberattack on a laptop in Taipei, Taiwan. Ascension health network said Thursday that it responded to a cybersecurity attack and that some of its operations have been disrupted due to remediation. File Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA
May 9 (UPI) -- Major hospital system Ascension on Thursday said it responded to a suspected cybersecurity attack on some of its networks.

According to a release, Ascension, which operates more than 140 hospitals throughout the United States, on Wednesday detected "unusual activity" indicative of a cybersecurity threat.

"We responded immediately, initiated our investigation and activated our remediation efforts," the statement read. "Access to some systems have been interrupted as this process continues."

While there has been a disruption to clinical operations, Ascension said its care teams are trained to ensure patient care is affected as little as possible during incidents such as this.

An Ascension spokesperson told NBC 5 Chicago that Illinois clinics were experiencing "some IT service interruptions."

Ascension operates 150 care sites and 14 hospitals in Illinois and is one of the largest health care providers in the state.

Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore paused emergency department admissions after it said the cyberattack impacted its clinical operations.

Justin Blome, a spokesperson for Saint Agnes, told the Baltimore Sun that EMS workers are diverting patients to neighboring hospitals in the meantime.

Saint Agnes did not give a timeline for when it would receive emergency patients again.

Ascension said Virginia-based cybersecurity firm Mandiant is assisting in the investigation and remediation, and the health system has notified the appropriate authorities.

The company said it is reaching out to business partners to ensure they are aware and can safeguard their own systems.

Ascension is a nonprofit Catholic health care system with about 140 hospitals across the United States. It is just the latest major health system to be affected by a cybersecurity attack.

Earlier this year, Lurie's Children's Hospital fell victim to an attack that brought its computer systems down for months. A cyberattack on UnitedHealth Group left many health care providers unable to fill medications or get reimbursed by insurers for months.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in July 2022 warned that North Korean-backed hackers were targeting American health organizations with ransomware.

An FBI advisory said the hackers were using "Maui" ransomware to attack health care and public health agencies since at least May 2021.

The FBI in June 2022 said it thwarted an Iranian-backed cyberattack against Boston Children's Hospital the previous summer.

Three Alabama hospitals in 2019 were forced to turn away new and non-emergency patients after a ransomware attack compromised their systems.

A cyber attack on UCLA hospitals in 2015 could have compromised the personal information of up to 4.5 million patients, the organization said at the time.

UCLA Health said it did not have evidence to suggest the patients' information was actually accessed but that it took the attack "very seriously" and took "significant steps" to prevent a future attack.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump hush-money trial: Judge denies motions for mistrial, modified gag order
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Donald Trump hush-money trial: Judge denies motions for mistrial, modified gag order
May 9 (UPI) -- Stormy Daniels' testimony will continue Thursday in the Manhattan trial of Donald Trump after more than three hours on the witness stand on Tuesday.
1 person rescued, 2 missing in Utah avalanche
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
1 person rescued, 2 missing in Utah avalanche
May 9 (UPI) -- Crews rescued one person, and the search is on for two more after an avalanche hit Utah's Lone Peak Thursday.
Virginia school board considers restoring Confederate names to schools
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Virginia school board considers restoring Confederate names to schools
May 9 (UPI) -- On Thursday, Virginia's Shenandoah County School Board was scheduled to consider reinstating Confederate leader names on two schools from which the names had been removed in 2021.
Neuralink reports data problem in first human brain implant
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Neuralink reports data problem in first human brain implant
May 9 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's Neuralink startup on Wednesday said its first human implant experienced a data loss malfunction that has now been resolved.
Appeals court rejects Hunter Biden gun-charge appeal, clearing way for trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Appeals court rejects Hunter Biden gun-charge appeal, clearing way for trial
May 9 (UPI) -- The Third Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday ruled against Hunter Biden's effort to have a federal gun charge dismissed, without ruling on the merits of the appeal. Biden's trial could start June 3.
Customs officials keeping watchful eye on imported flowers for Mother's Day weekend
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Customs officials keeping watchful eye on imported flowers for Mother's Day weekend
May 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they will be on alert for floral arrangements with pests and plant diseases that could ruin the best of intentions during Mother's Day weekend.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to meet with partners in Italy, Vatican, Saudi Arabia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to meet with partners in Italy, Vatican, Saudi Arabia
May 9 (UPI) -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Thursday will begin a tour of Italy, Vatican City and Saudi Arabia to speak with officials in each country about the collaborative use of space.
Tornado tally surges above historical average
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tornado tally surges above historical average
Spring is the peak of severe weather season across the United States, but 2024 has been incredibly active, particularly over the past few weeks, which has sent the annual tornado count toward record territory.
Biden says U.S. will not supply Israel with weapons to invade Rafah
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden says U.S. will not supply Israel with weapons to invade Rafah
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said the United States will not supply Israel with offensive weapons to be used in Rafah if its military goes through with a full invasion of the city in southern Gaza.
Initial weekly jobless claims rise to 231,000, highest since August
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Initial weekly jobless claims rise to 231,000, highest since August
May 9 (UPI) -- Weekly initial unemployment claims Thursday were 231,000, 22,00 higher than the previous week. It's the highest number since August. But continuing unemployment claims dropped by 59,066.
Trending Stories

Acclaimed Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to 8 years, flogging
Acclaimed Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to 8 years, flogging
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
Barron Trump named delegate for Florida at Republican National Convention
Barron Trump named delegate for Florida at Republican National Convention
Vladimir Putin says Russia facing 'difficult' period in 'Victory Day' celebration
Vladimir Putin says Russia facing 'difficult' period in 'Victory Day' celebration
Attorney Ben Crump says airman killed by Florida deputies responding to wrong apartment
Attorney Ben Crump says airman killed by Florida deputies responding to wrong apartment
