Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 9, 2024 / 9:38 AM

USC faculty censures university leaders for response to pro-Palestinian protests

By Doug Cunningham
USC's faculty senate Wednesday, citing academic freedom and free expression, censured university president Carol Folt and provost Andrew Guzman for their actions responding to pro-Palestinian protests. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE
USC's faculty senate Wednesday, citing academic freedom and free expression, censured university president Carol Folt and provost Andrew Guzman for their actions responding to pro-Palestinian protests. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE

May 9 (UPI) -- The University of Southern California faculty Senate, citing academic freedom and free expression, censured President Carol Folt and Provost Andrew Guzman for their response to pro-Palestinian protests.

The faculty resolution agreed to on Wednesday endorsed a task force to investigate the administrators, saying the administrative actions they took issue with included "the ban of a professor from campus; cancellation of a valedictorian's address; cancellation of commencement activities; campus protests; and removal of protesters from campus."

Advertisement

"Whereas academic freedom, open discourse, and the right of all to express their views are central values of the University; Whereas the faculty play a vital role in University governance, especially on matters related to academic freedom, open discourse, and free expression...the Academic Senate censures President Folt and Provost Guzman," the faculty Senate said in the resolution that was approved in a 21-7 vote with six abstentions.

Folt said the situation at USC represented a "very humbling moment."

"Provost Guzman and I welcome ongoing engagement with the newly created task force," Folt said in a statement. "For now, our focus is on celebrating the 19,000 graduates of the USC's Class of 2024."

Advertisement

Guzman also said he was aware that their decisions "will leave people disappointed."

"We are all doing our best to find a way through this moment," Guzman said.

The university last month decided to cancel a commencement speech by Valedictorian Asna Tabassum, a pro-Palestinian Muslim.

She was criticized by campus group Trojans for Israel after she called for "one Palestine state" through "Palestinian liberation and the complete abolishment of the state of Israel."

Tabassum said she doubted the university's explanation that her speech was canceled on the basis of safety.

"The point here is that the university preemptively made a decision not on the basis of safety but on the basis of potentially other factors that I think impedes on my freedom of expression," she told CNN.

USC's May 10 commencement was canceled as pro-Palestinian protesters joined protests happening on at least 30 college campuses nationwide.

Encampments were created by the protesters that disrupted campus life and led to administrators calling in police to clear the encampments, with at least 93 people arrested.

"The administration's actions have been a tragedy of errors, all of them unforced," said USC professor Howard Rodman. "President Folt and Andrew Guzman have shown themselves incapable of ethical leadership, even as they flouted any notions of shared governance."

Advertisement

UCLA's Legislative Assembly of the Academic Senate plans an emergency meeting Friday for consideration of censure proposals against Chancellor Gene Block.

It's a faculty response to an attack on a pro-Palestinian student protest encampment by a mob purporting to be pro-Israel that in turn led to confrontations with police.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Norfolk Southern wins board proxy fight, three Ancora activists gain seats
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Norfolk Southern wins board proxy fight, three Ancora activists gain seats
May 9 (UPI) -- Norfolk Southern said Wednesday shareholders have elected ten of its thirteen director nominees to the company board. Three Ancora activist nominees were also elected by shareholders.
Donald Trump hush-money Trial: Stormy Daniels returns to witness stand
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Donald Trump hush-money Trial: Stormy Daniels returns to witness stand
May 9 (UPI) -- Stormy Daniels' testimony will continue Thursday in the Manhattan trial of Donald Trump after more than three hours on the witness stand on Tuesday.
House passes bill to add citizenship question to U.S. census
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House passes bill to add citizenship question to U.S. census
May 9 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday to add a citizenship question to the next U.S. census in 2030. The Equal Representation Act passed the House by a vote of 206 to 202. It now heads to the Senate.
Biden administration Title IX rules protecting LGBTQ students face state challenges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden administration Title IX rules protecting LGBTQ students face state challenges
May 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Education's recent release of its final Title IX regulations have sparked backlash from conservative state officials.
Barron Trump named delegate for Florida at Republican National Convention
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Barron Trump named delegate for Florida at Republican National Convention
May 9 (UPI) -- Graduating high school senior Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, has been named a Florida at-large delegate to the Republican National Convention, sources told media outlets.
Attorney Ben Crump says airman killed by Florida deputies responding to wrong apartment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Attorney Ben Crump says airman killed by Florida deputies responding to wrong apartment
May 9 (UPI) -- Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said on Wednesday that Florida's Okaloosa County deputies arrived at the wrong apartment when they shot and killed an active duty Air Force airman last Friday.
Biden says U.S. will not supply Israel with weapons to invade Rafah
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden says U.S. will not supply Israel with weapons to invade Rafah
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said the United States will not supply Israel with offensive weapons to be used in Rafah if its military goes through with a full invasion of the city in southern Gaza.
Ex-Memphis police officer indicted with murder, kidnapping for fatal on-duty 2021 shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ex-Memphis police officer indicted with murder, kidnapping for fatal on-duty 2021 shooting
May 9 (UPI) -- A former Memphis police office has been charged with murder and kidnapping over the fatal on-duty shooting of a man in 2021.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirms U.S. paused Israel weapons shipment
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirms U.S. paused Israel weapons shipment
May 8 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed Wednesday that the United States has delayed a shipment of bombs to Israel over concerns a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah could put civilians at risk.
GM to retire Chevy Malibu after 60 years as focus shifts to EVs
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
GM to retire Chevy Malibu after 60 years as focus shifts to EVs
May 8 (UPI) -- General Motors announced Wednesday it will shut down production of the Chevrolet Malibu for the second time in the car's 60-year history, as the Detroit automaker shifts its focus to electric vehicles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Defense contractor pleads guilty to selling inferior, Turkish-made parts for U.S. weapons systems
Defense contractor pleads guilty to selling inferior, Turkish-made parts for U.S. weapons systems
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes continue for third day in central U.S.
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes continue for third day in central U.S.
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
Acclaimed Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to 8 years, flogging
Acclaimed Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to 8 years, flogging
Barron Trump named delegate for Florida at Republican National Convention
Barron Trump named delegate for Florida at Republican National Convention
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement