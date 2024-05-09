Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 9, 2024 / 7:53 AM / Updated at 8:40 AM

Attorney Ben Crump says airman killed by Florida deputies responding to wrong apartment

By Clyde Hughes
Lawyer Benjamin Crump said Florida deputies entered the wrong apartment, killing U.S. airman Roger Forston last Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Lawyer Benjamin Crump said Florida deputies entered the wrong apartment, killing U.S. airman Roger Forston last Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said that Florida's Okaloosa County deputies arrived at the wrong apartment when they shot and killed an active duty Air Force airman last Friday.

A witness who was on a FaceTime call with Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, during the incident said he was alone in his apartment when deputies burst into his unit in response to a disturbance, Crump said in a statement Wednesday. Fortson was shot six times after authorities barged in and died at a local hospital.

Advertisement

Crump said Fortson had armed himself after hearing unexpected aggressive knocks at his door and deputies declined to identify themselves. Fortson was on his iPhone speaking to a witness via FaceTime at the time of the incident.

Crump said Fortson asked who was at the door and he did not get an answer.

Related

"Concerned, he did what any other law-abiding citizen would do and retrieved his legally owned gun but as he was walking back to the living room, police burst through the door," Crump said in a statement. "When they saw the gun, they shot Roger six times.

"The witness has said that she saw Roger on the ground stating, 'I can't breathe.' She has also said the police were in the wrong apartment as there was no disturbance in the apartment and he was alone."

Advertisement

Crump demanded the release of body-cam video from police.

"It is imperative to correct the record and acknowledge the wrongful entry into Roger's home," he said.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said that the deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave and has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct a review.

"All of us at the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office are saddened about the fatal officer-involved shooting over the weekend," Aden said in a statement.

"At this time, we humbly ask for our community's patience as we work to understand the facts that resulted in this tragic event.

Latest Headlines

Barron Trump named delegate for Florida at Republican National Convention
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Barron Trump named delegate for Florida at Republican National Convention
May 9 (UPI) -- Graduating high school senior Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, has been named a Florida at-large delegate to the Republican National Convention, sources told media outlets.
Biden administration Title IX rules protecting LGBTQ students face state challenges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration Title IX rules protecting LGBTQ students face state challenges
May 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Education's recent release of its final Title IX regulations have sparked backlash from conservative state officials.
Biden says U.S. will not supply Israel with weapons to invade Rafah
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden says U.S. will not supply Israel with weapons to invade Rafah
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said the United States will not supply Israel with offensive weapons to be used in Rafah if its military goes through with a full invasion of the city in southern Gaza.
Ex-Memphis police officer indicted with murder, kidnapping for fatal on-duty 2021 shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Memphis police officer indicted with murder, kidnapping for fatal on-duty 2021 shooting
May 9 (UPI) -- A former Memphis police office has been charged with murder and kidnapping over the fatal on-duty shooting of a man in 2021.
House passes bill to add citizenship question to U.S. Census
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House passes bill to add citizenship question to U.S. Census
May 9 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday to add a citizenship question to the next U.S. Census in 2030. The Equal Representation Act passed the House by a vote of 206 to 202. It now heads to the Senate.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirms U.S. paused Israel weapons shipment
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirms U.S. paused Israel weapons shipment
May 8 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed Wednesday that the United States has delayed a shipment of bombs to Israel over concerns a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah could put civilians at risk.
GM to retire Chevy Malibu after 60 years as focus shifts to EVs
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
GM to retire Chevy Malibu after 60 years as focus shifts to EVs
May 8 (UPI) -- General Motors announced Wednesday it will shut down production of the Chevrolet Malibu for the second time in the car's 60-year history, as the Detroit automaker shifts its focus to electric vehicles.
Civil rights leader Daisy Bates honored with statue at U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Civil rights leader Daisy Bates honored with statue at U.S. Capitol
May 8 (UPI) -- A statue of Arkansas civil rights leader Daisy Gatson Bates was unveiled Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall.
Pete McCloskey, GOP congressman who challenged Nixon, dies at 96
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pete McCloskey, GOP congressman who challenged Nixon, dies at 96
May 8 (UPI) -- Pete McCloskey, a former California congressman who founded Earth Day and challenged President Richard Nixon for the Republican nomination in 1972, has died at the age of 96.
House Speaker Mike Johnson survives effort to oust him from leadership
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
House Speaker Mike Johnson survives effort to oust him from leadership
May 8 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., survived a motion to vacate filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., by a 359-43-7 floor vote Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Defense contractor pleads guilty to selling inferior, Turkish-made parts for U.S. weapons systems
Defense contractor pleads guilty to selling inferior, Turkish-made parts for U.S. weapons systems
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes continue for third day in central U.S.
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes continue for third day in central U.S.
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
Acclaimed Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to 8 years, flogging
Acclaimed Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof sentenced to 8 years, flogging
German politician Franziska Giffey attacked amid spate of violence
German politician Franziska Giffey attacked amid spate of violence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement