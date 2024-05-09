May 9 (UPI) -- Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said that Florida's Okaloosa County deputies arrived at the wrong apartment when they shot and killed an active duty Air Force airman last Friday.
A witness who was on a FaceTime call with Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, during the incident said he was alone in his apartment when deputies burst into his unit in response to a disturbance, Crump said in a statement Wednesday. Fortson was shot six times after authorities barged in and died at a local hospital.