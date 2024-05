Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump will serve as a delegate for Florida at the Republican National Convention. File Photo by Erin Scott/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Graduating high school senior Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, has been named a Florida at-large delegate to the Republican National Convention, sources told media outlets. ABC News, NBC News and Politico all cited access to the delegate list where the youngest Trump's name appears. Donald Trump's other children, Donald Trump, Jr. and Tiffany Trump Boulos, will also serve as delegates while Eric Trump was listed as chair. Advertisement

Tiffany Boulos's husband, Michael Boulos, is also a Florida delegate. Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump, Jr., sits on the platform committee for the Republican National Convention.

Barron Trump is expected to graduate from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., next week. The judge in the former president's so-called "hush-money" trial in New York will allow him to attend the ceremony.

"We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention," Florida GOP Chair Evan Power said, according to ABC News.

"The RPOF is ready for a great convention in Milwaukee but more importantly, we are excited as we continue to lay the groundwork in Florida for success."

Barron Trump has stayed largely out of the public spotlight while growing up in the shadow of his father, who was an outsized media presence even before becoming president. Trump has won Florida in the past two presidential elections.