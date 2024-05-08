Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 8, 2024 / 2:35 PM

Defense contractor pleads guilty to selling inferior, Turkish-made parts for U.S. weapons systems

By Mike Heuer
A Florida-based military contractor pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell military components made in Turkey for use in Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, such as the USS Ronald Reagan (pictured anchored at Fleet Activities Yokosuka in Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan in 2023). File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
A Florida-based military contractor pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell military components made in Turkey for use in Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, such as the USS Ronald Reagan (pictured anchored at Fleet Activities Yokosuka in Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan in 2023). File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- A Florida man pleaded guilty to 25 felony counts for defrauding the United States by using a front company to sell military components made by a banned Turkish company, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Orlando, Fla., resident Yuksel Senbol, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiracies to defraud the United States and commit wire fraud, money laundering and violate the Export Control Reform Act.

Advertisement

She also pleaded guilty to eight counts of wire fraud, seven counts of money laundering, four counts of violating the ECRA and one count of violating the Arms Export Control Act.

"Senbol and her co-conspirators falsely represented to the U.S. government and to U.S. military contractors that Mason Engineering Parts LLC was a vetted and qualified manufacturer of military components," according to the DOJ.

Related

"In fact, the parts were being manufactured by [Mehmet] Ozcan and [Onur] Simsek in Turkey," the DOJ said.

Advertisement

Senbol faces up to 10 years in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States and up to 20 years for each of the other counts to which she pleaded guilty.

Florida federal court documents say Senbol owned and operated a front company called Mason Engineering Parts with a business address in Lake Alfred, Fla.

The DOJ says Senbol operated the company starting in about April 2019 and used it to help co-conspirators to "fraudulently procure contracts to supply critical military components to the Department of Defense."

Senbol, Ozcan and Simsek used the front company to sell components intended for use in U.S. Navy Nimitz- and Ford-class aircraft carriers, Navy submarines and U.S. Marine Corps armored vehicles, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ also says the trio conspired to sell Turkish-made components for the U.S. Army's M-60 tanks, M1 Abrams tanks and other military systems.

Senbol knew she had to conceal Simsek's involvement in the scheme because the federal government had barred him from contracting with the U.S. government after an earlier conviction for a virtually identical scheme in Florida.

The DOJ says Senbol helped Ozcan and Simsek obtain "sensitive,export-controlled drawings of critical U.S. military technology" by using software enabling them to remotely control her computer and evade security restrictions that limited access to the drawings to computers located in the United States.

Advertisement

"Senbol knowingly facilitated the illegal export of these drawings ... despite having executed numerous agreements promising to safeguard the drawing from unlawful access or export," the DOJ said.

Ozcan and Simsek manufactured the components in Turkey and shipped them to Senbol to repackage them after removing any references to their Turkish origins.

After selling them to the federal government, the DOJ says Senbol laundered the proceeds by using international wire transfers to send hundreds of thousands of dollars to her co-conspirators in Turkey.

Federal investigators uncovered the scheme after the U.S. military tested the parts and determined they didn't meet product specifications, which could have disabled the respective military weapons systems if they were installed.

The FBI and other federal agencies investigated the matter. It was prosecuted in a Middle District of Florida federal court.

Senbol has an Aug. 6 sentencing hearing scheduled. Ozcan and Simsek are fugitives.

Latest Headlines

In Wisconsin to tout $3B data center, Biden praises union jobs, dismisses Trump policies
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
In Wisconsin to tout $3B data center, Biden praises union jobs, dismisses Trump policies
May 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday was in Wisconsin to tout a new $3.3 billion investment Microsoft is making for an artificial intelligence data center.
Georgia nursing student Laken Riley's alleged killer indicted on 10 charges
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Georgia nursing student Laken Riley's alleged killer indicted on 10 charges
May 8 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing 22-year-old Georgia student Laken Riley in February was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Clarke County on 10 charges, according to court documents.
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes continue for third day in central U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes continue for third day in central U.S.
The number of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes will increase over the central United States with dangerous conditions to focus on portions of the Ohio, Tennessee and mid-Mississippi valleys on Wednesday.
33 pro-Palestine protesters arrested overnight on GWU campus in Washington
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
33 pro-Palestine protesters arrested overnight on GWU campus in Washington
May 8 (UPI) -- Police in the nation's capital on Wednesday had arrested 33 people and took down an encampment in the very early morning at George Washington University.
Court will hear Trump appeal to disqualify Fani Willis in Georgia election case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Court will hear Trump appeal to disqualify Fani Willis in Georgia election case
May 8 (UPI) -- Georgia's Court of Appeals Wednesday said it will hear defendant Donald Trump's appeal trying to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from his Georgia election racketeering case.
FTX says nearly all customers will be repaid funds lost in crypto exchange collapse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FTX says nearly all customers will be repaid funds lost in crypto exchange collapse
May 8 (UPI) -- According to a Tuesday bankruptcy court filing, cryptocurrency exchange FTX said 98% of all its creditors will get at least 118% of allowed claims in cash within 60 days of court approval of the proposed plan.
Indiana Primary: Trump takes GOP presidential nod; Sen. Mike Braun wins gubernatorial Republican nomination
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Indiana Primary: Trump takes GOP presidential nod; Sen. Mike Braun wins gubernatorial Republican nomination
May 8 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump unsurprisingly captured Indiana's Republican nomination on Tuesday when voters cast ballots in the state's presidential and state primaries.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency over tornado damage
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency over tornado damage
May 8 (UPI) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency late Tuesday after a series of tornadoes pummeled the upper Midwestern state, injuring more than 15 people.
U.S. announces $578M in assistance to tackle irregular migration, create lawful pathways
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. announces $578M in assistance to tackle irregular migration, create lawful pathways
May 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced an additional $578 million in humanitarian, development and economic assistance for countries in the Western Hemisphere.
Biden administration delays weapons shipment to Israel, U.S. officials say
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden administration delays weapons shipment to Israel, U.S. officials say
May 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has delayed the shipment of thousands of precision weapons to Israel to pressure the U.S. ally not to invade Rafah, according to reports Tuesday citing U.S. and Israeli officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Swiss Army Knife model to eliminate the knife
New Swiss Army Knife model to eliminate the knife
Ex-Army soldier convicted of murdering pregnant 19-year-old in Germany 22 years ago
Ex-Army soldier convicted of murdering pregnant 19-year-old in Germany 22 years ago
Rapper Drake's 48-year-old security guard shot in drive-by outside Toronto mansion
Rapper Drake's 48-year-old security guard shot in drive-by outside Toronto mansion
Boy Scouts of America announces gender-neutral 'Scouting America' name change
Boy Scouts of America announces gender-neutral 'Scouting America' name change
Donald Trump's classified documents trial postponed indefinitely
Donald Trump's classified documents trial postponed indefinitely
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement