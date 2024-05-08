Biden administration delays weapons shipment to Israel, U.S. officials say

1 of 2 | President Joe Biden returns to the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, as U.S. and Israeli officials tell media outlets that a precision weapons shipment from the United States to Israel was "intentionally" delayed. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration delayed the shipment of thousands of precision weapons to Israel to pressure the U.S. ally not to invade Rafah, according to reports Tuesday citing U.S. and Israeli officials. It would be the first time the United States has withheld weapons from Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, as the Biden administration faces growing criticism over its support of the Middle East ally. The Wall Street Journal, ABC News and Axios reported Tuesday on the delayed weapons shipment based on information from U.S. and Israeli officials. Advertisement

Israel's military began its operation into Rafah in southern Gaza early Tuesday, one week after the White House National Security Council made the call to pause delivery of ammunition from Dover Air Force Base, according to a U.S. official who said the delay was "intentional."

While the White House declined to comment, the Biden administration has expressed concern about an invasion of Rafah where more than 1.4 million Palestinians have taken shelter.

"Our commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad," White House spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday when asked about the shipment.

"We don't as a matter of course talk about individual shipments one way or the other. But again, nothing's changed about our commitment to Israel security," Kirby added.

Last week, Kirby told reporters President Joe Biden "is sincere" that he would consider changes to U.S. policy toward Israel's war in Gaza "should they move ahead with some sort of ground operation in Rafah that doesn't take into account the refugees."

On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Ky., blasted the administration's decision after he received word from a source in Israel that "a shipload of munitions and precision weapons, which are to be used to help protect civilians and Rafah, is being withheld."

"This is not the will of Congress," Johnson added. "This is an underhanded attempt to withhold aid, without facing accountability. It's undermining what Congress intended."

In a letter sent to the White House, Republican Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Ted Budd of North Carolina demanded answers.

"We are shocked that your administration has reportedly decided to withhold critical ammunition to Israel. You promised your commitment to Israel was ironclad. Pausing much-needed military support to our closest Middle Eastern ally signals otherwise. We are deeply concerned that your administration failed to notify Congress about this decision," the senators wrote.

Tensions with the Biden administration were evident Sunday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"In the terrible Holocaust, there were great world leaders who stood by idly; therefore, the first lesson of the Holocaust is: If we do not defend ourselves, nobody will defend us. And if we need to stand alone, we will stand alone."

On Tuesday during a speech at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., Biden reiterated his commitment to the defense of Israel "even when we disagree," as he called for all hostages taken in the Hamas Oct. 7 attack to be released.