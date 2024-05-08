Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 8, 2024 / 6:52 PM

In effort to prevent rabies, CDC tightens rules for bringing dogs into U.S.

By Sheri Walsh
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tightening its rules on bringing dogs into the United States, with new requirements going into effect Aug. 1, to "keep your family and pets safe." File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tightening its rules on bringing dogs into the United States, with new requirements going into effect Aug. 1, to "keep your family and pets safe." File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tightening the leash on dog importation with new rules going into effect this summer in an effort to prevent rabies.

Anyone wanting to bring a dog into the United States, starting Aug. 1, will have to prove it is healthy, at least six months of age, microchipped and accompanied by the CDC's Dog Import paperwork with updated vaccination and veterinary records.

Advertisement

"CDC is updating its dog importation regulation to protect the health and safety of people and animals by making sure any dog arriving in the United States is healthy and does not present a risk to our communities," the public health agency said.

The CDC also is requiring a rabies vaccine and, depending on which country the dog is coming from, may require a blood test to prove immunity.

Related

"The rabies virus variant carried by dogs was eliminated in the United States in 2007 and the CDC wants to prevent the re-introduction of dog rabies into the United States," the public health organization said, adding that "rabies is more than 99% fatal and is 100% preventable."

Advertisement

"This regulation builds on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic when a temporary suspension was enacted for the importation of dogs from countries with high risk of rabies," the CDC added.

Anyone needing more information on which rules apply to which country before and after Aug. 1, are being advised to use the CDC's new tool, "DogBot" on its website.

"If you don't follow CDC's rules, your dog will not be allowed to enter the United States. If denied entry, your dog will be sent back to the last country of departure at your expense," the CDC warned.

"People should plan in advance for future travel to ensure requirements for dog importations will be met at the time their dogs will enter the United States."

Latest Headlines

No charges in teen's 'racist and misogynistic' slur toward Utah women's basketball team
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
No charges in teen's 'racist and misogynistic' slur toward Utah women's basketball team
May 8 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Idaho student won't face charges for yelling a racial slur at members of the Utah women's basketball team in March.
Ex-MGM Grand president faces sentencing for not reporting multimillion-dollar wagers by fraudulent bookie
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-MGM Grand president faces sentencing for not reporting multimillion-dollar wagers by fraudulent bookie
May 8 (UPI) -- The ex-president of Las Vegas-based MGM Grand casinos on Wednesday was set to be sentenced in a federal court on criminal charges for not reporting millions of dollars in wagers by a fraudulent bookie.
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
May 8 (UPI) -- A Norwegian Cruise Line employee is in custody for allegedly stabbing multiple people with scissors during an Alaska cruise. FBI agents arrested the worker Tuesday as the ship docked in Juneau.
Dreamers legalization on hold as GOP demands action on southern border
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dreamers legalization on hold as GOP demands action on southern border
WASHINGTON, May 8 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in Washington are divided over the urgency of providing legal protections for Dreamers, with GOP senators insisting on addressing what they call the Biden immigration crisis before considering legalization.
Severe weather moves east, threatening 80 million people Thursday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Severe weather moves east, threatening 80 million people Thursday
The risk of severe thunderstorms, some capable of triggering tornadoes, will expand along the Eastern Seaboard and reach across much of the southern United States on Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Settlements reached in 9 wrongful death cases from fatal Travis Scott Astroworld concert
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Settlements reached in 9 wrongful death cases from fatal Travis Scott Astroworld concert
May 8 (UPI) -- Settlements have been reached in all but one of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits triggered by the fatal 2021 Astroworld Festival stampede in Houston, Tex. during a Travis Scott concert.
Scripps National Spelling Bee field is largest since 2019
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Scripps National Spelling Bee field is largest since 2019
May 8 (UPI) -- The E.W. Scripps company said Wednesday the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 28-30 in National Harbor, Md., will be the largest since 2019 with 245 competitors.
In Wisconsin to tout $3B data center, Biden praises union jobs, dismisses Trump policies
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
In Wisconsin to tout $3B data center, Biden praises union jobs, dismisses Trump policies
May 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday was in Wisconsin to tout a new $3.3 billion investment Microsoft is making for an artificial intelligence data center.
Georgia nursing student Laken Riley's alleged killer indicted on 10 charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Georgia nursing student Laken Riley's alleged killer indicted on 10 charges
May 8 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing 22-year-old Georgia student Laken Riley in February was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Clarke County on 10 charges, according to court documents.
Defense contractor pleads guilty to selling inferior, Turkish-made parts for U.S. weapons systems
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Defense contractor pleads guilty to selling inferior, Turkish-made parts for U.S. weapons systems
May 8 (UPI) -- A Florida man pleaded guilty to 25 felony counts for defrauding the United States by using a front company to sell military components made by a banned Turkish company, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Swiss Army Knife model to eliminate the knife
New Swiss Army Knife model to eliminate the knife
Ex-Army soldier convicted of murdering pregnant 19-year-old in Germany 22 years ago
Ex-Army soldier convicted of murdering pregnant 19-year-old in Germany 22 years ago
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes continue for third day in central U.S.
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes continue for third day in central U.S.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency over tornado damage
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency over tornado damage
Donald Trump's classified documents trial postponed indefinitely
Donald Trump's classified documents trial postponed indefinitely
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement