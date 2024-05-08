Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 8, 2024 / 9:53 PM

Civil rights leader Daisy Bates honored with statue at U.S. Capitol

By Mike Heuer
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during the unveiling ceremony for the statue of Arkansas civil rights leader Daisy Gatson Bates, left, in National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during the unveiling ceremony for the statue of Arkansas civil rights leader Daisy Gatson Bates, left, in National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- A statue of Arkansas civil rights leader Daisy Gatson Bates was unveiled Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall.

The statue of Bates and another statue of singer, songwriter Johnny Cash are replacing two older statues of Arkansas figures from the 19th century, ABC News reported. Each state can place two statues in National Statuary Hall.

Advertisement

"The unveiling of [Bates'] statue in the halls of Congress shows the arc of history bending towards justice," Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., told AFRO News. "It is an honor to be a member of this body as we enshrine her legacy."

Born in Huttig, Ark., in 1914, three white men allegedly murdered her mom while she was an infant, which spurred her to become a civil rights activist.

Related

Bates led the Arkansas NAACP chapter for many years and mentored the Little Rock Nine black students who were the first to integrate Central High School in the state capital in 1957.

Bates and husband L.C. Bates founded the Arkansas Weekly newspaper, which was published for black readers and dedicated to covering the civil rights movement.

Idaho sculptor Benjamin Victor was commissioned to create Bates' statue, which stands 7.5 feet tall and is made of bronze, 40/29 News reported.

Advertisement

The statue depicts Bates carrying a newspaper under one arm while holding a notebook and pen in one hand and wearing a NAACP pin and rose.

The Johnny Cash statue is scheduled for unveiling later this year and will stand 8 feet tall with a guitar worn across his back while carrying a Bible in one hand.

Sculptor Kevin Kresse of Little Rock has been commissioned for the Cash statue.

Latest Headlines

Pete McCloskey, GOP congressman who challenged Nixon, dies at 96
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Pete McCloskey, GOP congressman who challenged Nixon, dies at 96
May 8 (UPI) -- Pete McCloskey, a former California congressman who founded Earth Day and challenged President Richard Nixon for the Republican nomination in 1972, has died at the age of 96.
House Speaker Mike Johnson survives effort to oust him from leadership
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Speaker Mike Johnson survives effort to oust him from leadership
May 8 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., survived a motion to vacate filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., by a 359-43-7 floor vote Wednesday.
In effort to prevent rabies, CDC tightens rules for bringing dogs into U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In effort to prevent rabies, CDC tightens rules for bringing dogs into U.S.
May 8 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tightening its rules on dog importation to the United States with new requirements going into effect Aug. 1, in an effort to prevent rabies.
No charges in teen's 'racist and misogynistic' slur toward Utah women's basketball team
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
No charges in teen's 'racist and misogynistic' slur toward Utah women's basketball team
May 8 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Idaho student won't face charges for yelling a racial slur at members of the Utah women's basketball team in March.
Ex-MGM Grand president faces sentencing for not reporting multimillion-dollar wagers by fraudulent bookie
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-MGM Grand president faces sentencing for not reporting multimillion-dollar wagers by fraudulent bookie
May 8 (UPI) -- The ex-president of Las Vegas-based MGM Grand casinos on Wednesday was set to be sentenced in a federal court on criminal charges for not reporting millions of dollars in wagers by a fraudulent bookie.
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
May 8 (UPI) -- A Norwegian Cruise Line employee is in custody for allegedly stabbing multiple people with scissors during an Alaska cruise. FBI agents arrested the worker Tuesday as the ship docked in Juneau.
Dreamers legalization on hold as GOP demands action on southern border
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dreamers legalization on hold as GOP demands action on southern border
WASHINGTON, May 8 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in Washington are divided over the urgency of providing legal protections for Dreamers, with GOP senators insisting on addressing what they call the Biden immigration crisis before considering legalization.
Severe weather moves east, threatening 80 million people Thursday
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Severe weather moves east, threatening 80 million people Thursday
The risk of severe thunderstorms, some capable of triggering tornadoes, will expand along the Eastern Seaboard and reach across much of the southern United States on Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Settlements reached in 9 wrongful death cases from fatal Travis Scott Astroworld concert
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Settlements reached in 9 wrongful death cases from fatal Travis Scott Astroworld concert
May 8 (UPI) -- Settlements have been reached in all but one of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits triggered by the fatal 2021 Astroworld Festival stampede in Houston, Tex. during a Travis Scott concert.
Scripps National Spelling Bee field is largest since 2019
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Scripps National Spelling Bee field is largest since 2019
May 8 (UPI) -- The E.W. Scripps company said Wednesday the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 28-30 in National Harbor, Md., will be the largest since 2019 with 245 competitors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Swiss Army Knife model to eliminate the knife
New Swiss Army Knife model to eliminate the knife
Ex-Army soldier convicted of murdering pregnant 19-year-old in Germany 22 years ago
Ex-Army soldier convicted of murdering pregnant 19-year-old in Germany 22 years ago
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes continue for third day in central U.S.
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes continue for third day in central U.S.
Defense contractor pleads guilty to selling inferior, Turkish-made parts for U.S. weapons systems
Defense contractor pleads guilty to selling inferior, Turkish-made parts for U.S. weapons systems
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement