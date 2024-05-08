Civil rights leader Daisy Bates honored with statue at U.S. Capitol

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during the unveiling ceremony for the statue of Arkansas civil rights leader Daisy Gatson Bates, left, in National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- A statue of Arkansas civil rights leader Daisy Gatson Bates was unveiled Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall. The statue of Bates and another statue of singer, songwriter Johnny Cash are replacing two older statues of Arkansas figures from the 19th century, ABC News reported. Each state can place two statues in National Statuary Hall.

"The unveiling of [Bates'] statue in the halls of Congress shows the arc of history bending towards justice," Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., told AFRO News. "It is an honor to be a member of this body as we enshrine her legacy."

Born in Huttig, Ark., in 1914, three white men allegedly murdered her mom while she was an infant, which spurred her to become a civil rights activist.

Bates led the Arkansas NAACP chapter for many years and mentored the Little Rock Nine black students who were the first to integrate Central High School in the state capital in 1957.

Bates and husband L.C. Bates founded the Arkansas Weekly newspaper, which was published for black readers and dedicated to covering the civil rights movement.

Idaho sculptor Benjamin Victor was commissioned to create Bates' statue, which stands 7.5 feet tall and is made of bronze, 40/29 News reported.

The statue depicts Bates carrying a newspaper under one arm while holding a notebook and pen in one hand and wearing a NAACP pin and rose.

The Johnny Cash statue is scheduled for unveiling later this year and will stand 8 feet tall with a guitar worn across his back while carrying a Bible in one hand.

Sculptor Kevin Kresse of Little Rock has been commissioned for the Cash statue.