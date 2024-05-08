Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 8, 2024 / 8:50 PM

House Speaker Mike Johnson survives effort to oust him from leadership

By Mike Heuer
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson. Johnson survived a motion to vacate filed by Greene, R-Ga., by a 359-43-7 floor vote. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI.
1 of 5 | The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson. Johnson survived a motion to vacate filed by Greene, R-Ga., by a 359-43-7 floor vote. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI. | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., survived a motion to vacate filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., by a 359-43-7 floor vote Wednesday.

The final vote effectively quashed Greene's motion to vacate by tabling it and was widely anticipated as majorities of House Republicans and Democrats opposed the effort to remove Johnson as House Speaker.

Advertisement

"Hopefully, this is the end of the personality politics and the frivolous character assassination that has defined the 118th Congress," Johnson said after surviving Greene's ouster motion, Politico reported.

Greene and 10 other House Republicans voted against tabling her motion for Johnson to vacate the speaker position, as did 32 House Democrats.

Related

"The motion to vacate attempt was only a headline-grabbing, petty political stunt to distract from our duties and raise money," Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., posted on X. "I'm glad rationality overwhelmingly prevailed."

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee for president, in a Truth Social post complimented Greene for having "spirit" but said "Republicans have to be fighting the radical-left Democrats and all the damage they have done to our country," The Hill reported.

Advertisement

Trump said now is the time for Republicans to show unity with the general election just six months away, and Trump leading President Joe Biden in several swing-state polls as well as nationally.

With Greene's motion tabled, it would take a majority in the House to vote to return it to the floor for consideration.

Tabling Greene's motion enabled Johnson to survive a similar fate suffered by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who last year was removed as Speaker when a motion to vacate filed by Rep. Matt Gaetz was approved.

McCarthy resigned from the House of Representatives on Dec. 31.

Greene and Gaetz are members of the GOP House Freedom Caucus and said McCarthy and Johnson were not doing enough to advance conservative causes and viewpoints while working with Democrats to get legislation approved.

Latest Headlines

Civil rights leader Daisy Bates honored with statue at U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Civil rights leader Daisy Bates honored with statue at U.S. Capitol
May 8 (UPI) -- A statue of Arkansas civil rights leader Daisy Gatson Bates was unveiled Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall.
Pete McCloskey, GOP congressman who challenged Nixon, dies at 96
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Pete McCloskey, GOP congressman who challenged Nixon, dies at 96
May 8 (UPI) -- Pete McCloskey, a former California congressman who founded Earth Day and challenged President Richard Nixon for the Republican nomination in 1972, has died at the age of 96.
In effort to prevent rabies, CDC tightens rules for bringing dogs into U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In effort to prevent rabies, CDC tightens rules for bringing dogs into U.S.
May 8 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tightening its rules on dog importation to the United States with new requirements going into effect Aug. 1, in an effort to prevent rabies.
No charges in teen's 'racist and misogynistic' slur toward Utah women's basketball team
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
No charges in teen's 'racist and misogynistic' slur toward Utah women's basketball team
May 8 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Idaho student won't face charges for yelling a racial slur at members of the Utah women's basketball team in March.
Ex-MGM Grand president faces sentencing for not reporting multimillion-dollar wagers by fraudulent bookie
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-MGM Grand president faces sentencing for not reporting multimillion-dollar wagers by fraudulent bookie
May 8 (UPI) -- The ex-president of Las Vegas-based MGM Grand casinos on Wednesday was set to be sentenced in a federal court on criminal charges for not reporting millions of dollars in wagers by a fraudulent bookie.
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
May 8 (UPI) -- A Norwegian Cruise Line employee is in custody for allegedly stabbing multiple people with scissors during an Alaska cruise. FBI agents arrested the worker Tuesday as the ship docked in Juneau.
Dreamers legalization on hold as GOP demands action on southern border
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dreamers legalization on hold as GOP demands action on southern border
WASHINGTON, May 8 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in Washington are divided over the urgency of providing legal protections for Dreamers, with GOP senators insisting on addressing what they call the Biden immigration crisis before considering legalization.
Severe weather moves east, threatening 80 million people Thursday
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Severe weather moves east, threatening 80 million people Thursday
The risk of severe thunderstorms, some capable of triggering tornadoes, will expand along the Eastern Seaboard and reach across much of the southern United States on Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Settlements reached in 9 wrongful death cases from fatal Travis Scott Astroworld concert
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Settlements reached in 9 wrongful death cases from fatal Travis Scott Astroworld concert
May 8 (UPI) -- Settlements have been reached in all but one of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits triggered by the fatal 2021 Astroworld Festival stampede in Houston, Tex. during a Travis Scott concert.
Scripps National Spelling Bee field is largest since 2019
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Scripps National Spelling Bee field is largest since 2019
May 8 (UPI) -- The E.W. Scripps company said Wednesday the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 28-30 in National Harbor, Md., will be the largest since 2019 with 245 competitors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Swiss Army Knife model to eliminate the knife
New Swiss Army Knife model to eliminate the knife
Ex-Army soldier convicted of murdering pregnant 19-year-old in Germany 22 years ago
Ex-Army soldier convicted of murdering pregnant 19-year-old in Germany 22 years ago
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes continue for third day in central U.S.
Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes continue for third day in central U.S.
Defense contractor pleads guilty to selling inferior, Turkish-made parts for U.S. weapons systems
Defense contractor pleads guilty to selling inferior, Turkish-made parts for U.S. weapons systems
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
Alaska cruise ship employee arrested, accused of stabbing 3 people aboard
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement