Scripps National Spelling Bee field is largest since 2019

The 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee May 28-30 will be the largest field since 2019 with 245 competitors. Dev Shah, 14, from Largo, Fla., smiles during his first place finish at the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland June 1. Shah came in first place after correctly spelling the word "psammophile." File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- The E.W. Scripps company said Wednesday the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 28-30 in National Harbor, Md., will be the largest since 2019 with 245 competitors. The field includes six former finalists and three four-time national participants. Advertisement

"Each year, I'm moved by the stories I read about our spellers in the lead-up to the national rounds of the competition," Scripps National Spelling Bee Executive Director Corrie Loeffler said in a statement. "They are athletes and artists, engineers and entrepreneurs, philanthropists and authors -- they are multi-faceted young people."

Scripps said three special recognitions will be presented this year.

Educator of the Year will recognize Orlando, Fla., Gifted Academy teacher Dr. Alexander Carr.

Craig Pearson, managing editor of the Windsor Star, will be recognized as the 2024 Regional Volunteer of the Year.

And the 2024 Regional Partner of the Year is Sage, a global academic books and journals publisher.

The Bee this year airs on ION. Last year a combined 9.2 million viewers watched the semifinals and finals. The 2023 finals drew 6.1 million viewers, a 30% jump from 2022.

The finals also air on Scripp networks Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and Defy TV.

According to Scripps, their National Spelling Bee is the largest and longest running national education program. It started in 1925.