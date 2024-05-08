Trending
U.S. News
May 8, 2024 / 2:29 AM

Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency over tornado damage

By Darryl Coote

May 8 (UPI) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency late Tuesday after a series of tornadoes pummeled the upper Midwestern state, injuring more than 15 people.

The Democratic governor issued the emergency for Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch and Cass counties, stating they will work with emergency teams overnight to monitor the situation and coordinate resources for those affected.

"My heart goes out to all those impacted by tonight's severe weather in southwest Michigan," she said in a statement.

A number of tornado and severe weather warnings were issued throughout Tuesday by the National Weather Service, with several tornados reported.

"Significant" tornado damage was incurred by Kalamazoo County, Sherif Richard Fuller said during an update posted online.

The tornado hit a mobile home park, requiring multiple ambulances, as well as fire trucks, to be dispatched, he said early Wednesday.

At least 176 homes in the park were damaged, including about 17 that were destroyed, he added.

Between 16 and 20 people at the mobile park sustained injuries, but none appeared to be life-threatening, he said.

In Portage, officials said in a statement that two tornadoes hit the city, causing "significant damage," including to residential and commercial buildings.

Among the collapsed buildings was Portage's FedEx facility.

The storm downed trees and there were several reports of gas leaks, the city said in a statment, adding about 20,000 customers were without power.

No serious injuries were reported, though several people have been displaced by the storm, it said.

In Branch County, Emergency Manager Tim Miner said seven structures were destroyed, though there were no serious injuries reported.

According to poweroutage.us, more than 33,000 customers in Michigan were without power as of early Wednesday.

