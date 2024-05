1 of 2 | Travis Scott attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 2022. Scott was named in multiple lawsuits over the 2021 Astroworld crowd surge which left 10 dead. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Settlements have been reached in all but one of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits triggered by the fatal 2021 Astroworld Festival stampede in Houston during a Travis Scott concert, according to court documents. The concertgoers killed during the Nov. 5, 2021, concert at Houston's NRG Park ranged in age from 9 to 27. But the settlement terms have not yet been released due to a gag order. Advertisement

The trial in the wrongful death of 23-year-old Madison Dubiski was set to begin jury selection this week.

Aside from the fatalities, almost 5,000 were reported as injured in the festival stampede, court filings said. However, 2,400 other injury lawsuits remain pending.

Hundreds of lawsuits were filed at the time against Scott, Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore LLC and others just a few days after the incident that alleged gross negligence and failures in planning and staging the concert safely.

A Texas grand jury in June 2023 declined to indict rapper Scott and organizers of the Astroworld Festival after the November 2021 stampede had left 10 people dead, including a 9-year-old boy who became the tenth victim.