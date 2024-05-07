Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 7, 2024 / 6:34 PM

No arrests as University of Chicago Police clear pro-Palestinian encampment

By Mike Heuer
Workers clear debris from a pro-Palestine encampment at UCLA in Los Angeles on Thursday, in which scores were arrested. University of Chicago Police also cleared its campus but without making any arrests Tuesday morning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Workers clear debris from a pro-Palestine encampment at UCLA in Los Angeles on Thursday, in which scores were arrested. University of Chicago Police also cleared its campus but without making any arrests Tuesday morning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- University of Chicago Police early Tuesday morning removed a pro-Palestinian protest encampment without making any arrests, the Chicago Tribune, WLS-TV and ABC News reported.

"Protest is a strongly protected form of speech in the UChicago culture, and the demonstrators had multiple opportunities to express their views," Chicago University President Paul Alivisatos said in an online message.

Advertisement

"Many aspects of the protests also interfered with the free expression, learning and work of others," Alivisatos said. "Safety concerns have mounted over the last few days, and the risks were increasing too rapidly for the status quo to hold."

Students and others set up the encampment nine days ago, but about 50 campus police officers dressed in riot gear showed up just before 5 a.m. Tuesday and began clearing the encampment.

Related

The campus police printed and distributed final notices for protesters to evacuate the encampment, but the protesters ignored them.

Crews in trucks arrived and cleared dozens of tents and barriers from the university's outdoor quad area and moved the protesters off the quad while disassembling the encampment.

When students and other protesters tried to push back against the campus police, the officers used yellow barriers to push the students back farther while clearing the quad area.

Advertisement

Campus police let students return to the quad after clearing the camp at about 8 a.m.

Alivisatos said university officials engaged with encampment organizers to try to reach a resolution, but a "number of intractable and inflexible aspects of their demands were fundamentally incompatible with the university's principled dedication to institutional neutrality."

"The university remains a place where dissenting voices have many avenues to express themselves," Alivisatos said, "but we cannot enable an environment where the expression of some dominates and disrupts the healthy functioning of the community for the rest."

Although no arrests were made while clearing the encampment, Alivisatos said "disciplinary action will proceed" where appropriate.

Pro-Palestinian protest encampments have sprung up on campuses across the nation with the National Students of Justice in Palestine typically leading and funding the protests and encampments.

The NSJP has branches at about 350 respective colleges and universities that are not registered nonprofit organizations, so they are not required to disclose the sources of financing for their activities, according to NGO Monitor.

NSJP co-founder Hatem Bazian, a University of California-Berkeley faculty member, also is a co-founder of American Muslims for Palestine, which is incorporated in Illinois.

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy on Friday published a report saying the NSJP receives funding from Hamas-linked organizations, such as the WESPAC Foundation, Tides, AMP, Jewish Voice for Peace and Tides, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Advertisement

The U.S. government in 1997 added Hamas to its list of foreign terrorist organizations.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump's classified documents trial postponed indefinitely
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Donald Trump's classified documents trial postponed indefinitely
May 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial was postponed indefinitely Tuesday after the federal judge overseeing the case vacated this month's trial date due to outstanding pretrial litigation.
Biden, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis celebrate 20 years of NATO membership
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Biden, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis celebrate 20 years of NATO membership
May 7 (UPI) -- Romania joined NATO 20 years ago and on Tuesday celebrated two decades of NATO service as the United States, Romania and other NATO nations continue supporting Ukraine against Russia.
Apple debuts new iPad Pro with M4 chip, iPad Air tablets
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple debuts new iPad Pro with M4 chip, iPad Air tablets
May 7 (UPI) -- Apple held its "Let Loose" iPad event Tuesday, unveiling the new iPad Pro, iPad Air and Apple Pencil Pro in what chief executive officer Tim Cook called "the biggest day for iPad since its introduction."
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
May 7 (UPI) -- The adult film actress at the center of the hush-money trial of Donald Trump took the witness stand in Manhattan on Tuesday.
Florida husband charged with kidnapping of wife who went missing in Spain
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida husband charged with kidnapping of wife who went missing in Spain
May 7 (UPI) -- The husband of Ana Knezevich Henao, a Florida woman who went missing a few months ago while temporarily living in Spain, was arrested recently by the FBI at Miami International Airport.
TikTok to sue U.S. over possible First Amendment violation in app's recent 'ban'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
TikTok to sue U.S. over possible First Amendment violation in app's recent 'ban'
May 7 (UPI) -- The popular social media giant TikTok let it be known that the Chinese-owned company is suing the U.S. government in federal court to stop enforcement of a recently signed law that effectively would ban the app.
Rapper Drake's 48-year-old security guard shot in drive-by outside Toronto mansion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rapper Drake's 48-year-old security guard shot in drive-by outside Toronto mansion
May 7 (UPI) -- A security guard who was working for singer Drake was shot and seriously injured early Tuesday outside the singer's home in Canada, according to authorities.
Boy Scouts of America announces gender-neutral 'Scouting America' name change
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boy Scouts of America announces gender-neutral 'Scouting America' name change
May 7 (UPI) -- Boy Scouts of America is rebranding to Scouting America to reflect its commitment to welcoming all youth, BSA officials announced in a news release Tuesday.
Biden calls on all Americans to fight anti-Semitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden calls on all Americans to fight anti-Semitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day
May 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called on all Americans to fight anti-Semitism and hate during speech at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's annual Days of Remembrance ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.
Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
The likelihood of severe weather and more tornadoes will continue over a large part of the central United States into midweek, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Alabama judge allows out-of-state abortion lawsuit to proceed
Alabama judge allows out-of-state abortion lawsuit to proceed
Murder charges against 5 deputies dropped in death of Irvo Otieno
Murder charges against 5 deputies dropped in death of Irvo Otieno
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement