Boy Scouts of America announce gender-neutral 'Scouting America' name change

The Boy Scouts of America is rebranding to Scouting America to reflect its acceptance of female members. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

May 7 (UPI) -- Boy Scouts of America is rebranding to Scouting America to reflect its commitment to welcoming all youth, BSA officials announced in a news release Tuesday. "Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged," said Roger Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America. "We are committed to teaching young people to be prepared for life." Advertisement

He said the name change marks an evolutionary change for BSA and ensures everyone feels welcomed by Scouting America.

The rebranding effort also comes after BSA last year emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and in 2021 agreed to an $850 million settlement with tens of thousands of former members who said they were sexually abused while participating in Scouting activities.

The pending name change is scheduled to take effect Feb. 8, which is the organization's 115th anniversary. It was announced on the fifth anniversary of BSA accepting girls as members of the Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA programs.

Scouting officials say the organization has more than 176,000 girls and young women among its members, including more than 6,000 who have attained the high rank of Eagle Scout.

The BSA was founded in 1910 and has had more than 130 million members and more than 2.75 million who achieved the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

The Scouting organization currently has more than a million youth members and about 477,000 adult volunteers serving in local councils throughout the nation.

Scouting America officials said the organization will continue BSA's emphasis on community service, which has provided local communities with more than 7 million hours of volunteer services for community improvements and other projects.

"Scouting America provides a welcoming, safe environment where youth can become the best version of themselves by learning from and respecting each other," Krone said.

Girl Scouts of America in 2018 sued BSA over its efforts to accept female members but lost the case.