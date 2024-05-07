Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 7, 2024 / 12:39 AM

FAA investigates Boeing over falsified inspection reports on 787 Dreamliner

By Sheri Walsh
Boeing is facing investigation over falsified inspection reports on its 787. The Federal Aviation Administration opened an investigation Monday after Boeing "voluntarily informed us in April that it may not have completed required inspections to confirm adequate bonding and grounding where the wings join the fuselage on certain 787 Dreamliner airplanes." File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI
1 of 2 | Boeing is facing investigation over falsified inspection reports on its 787. The Federal Aviation Administration opened an investigation Monday after Boeing "voluntarily informed us in April that it may not have completed required inspections to confirm adequate bonding and grounding where the wings join the fuselage on certain 787 Dreamliner airplanes." File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Boeing is facing a new investigation, this time over falsified inspection reports on its 787 Dreamliner.

The Federal Aviation Administration opened an investigation Monday after Boeing "voluntarily informed us in April that it may not have completed required inspections to confirm adequate bonding and grounding where the wings join the fuselage on certain 787 Dreamliner airplanes." The inspection was ordered despite inspection reports saying the work was completed.

Advertisement

"The FAA is investigating whether Boeing completed the inspections and whether company employees may have falsified aircraft records," the federal safety agency told The Seattle Times via email.

According to the FAA, Boeing has said it will inspect all Dreamliners currently in production in South Carolina and will develop a plan to inspect those planes that are currently flying.

Related

Boeing has faced intense scrutiny since January when a passenger cabin panel blew out an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9, forcing an emergency landing at Portland International Airport in Oregon.

Scott Stocker, the Boeing executive who oversees 787 production, called any falsified reports "misconduct," while insisting there is not "an immediate safety of flight issue."

Advertisement

"But it will impact our customers and factory teammates, because the test now needs to be conducted out of sequence on airplanes in the build process," Stocker said, adding that Boeing has "zero tolerance for not following processes designed to ensure quality and safety."

"Several people had been violating company policies by not performing a required test, but recording work as having been completed," Stocker wrote in a memo, shared with CNN.

"We promptly informed our regulator about what we learned and are taking swift and serious corrective action with multiple teammates," the memo said, as Stocker said Boeing plans to "celebrate" the employee who called their attention to the problem.

"I want to personally thank and commend that teammate for doing the right thing," Stocker said. "It's critical that every one of us speak up when we see something that may not look right."

Latest Headlines

Biden admin. earmarks $285M for digital twins semiconductor development
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden admin. earmarks $285M for digital twins semiconductor development
May 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday announced it will grant $285 million from CHIPS and Science Act funding for a first-of-its-kind institute to develop digital twins for the chip manufacturing industry.
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
May 6 (UPI) -- The first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner capsule was scrubbed Monday night, with two astronauts on board and just hours before launch, over concerns about an oxygen relief valve.
U.S. sanctions Colombian transport firms aiding irregular migration
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Colombian transport firms aiding irregular migration
May 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday imposed visa restrictions on Colombian transportation companies accused of preying on vulnerable migrants seeking to enter the United States.
Construction on state-of-art NOAA Atlantic operations center begins in R.I.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Construction on state-of-art NOAA Atlantic operations center begins in R.I.
May 6 (UPI) -- Construction on a state-of-the-art, $147 million ocean and climate operations center has begun at Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday.
Murder charges against 5 deputies dropped in death of Irvo Otieno
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Murder charges against 5 deputies dropped in death of Irvo Otieno
May 6 (UPI) -- Murder charges against five sheriff's deputies in the death of Irvo Otieno at a Virginia mental health hospital last year have been dropped as his family expressed outrage Monday over the prosecutor's decision.
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
May 6 (UPI) -- Week four of Donald Trump's hush-money trial wrapped-up with the former president fined for a 10th gag order violation, threatened with possible jail time as current and former Trump Organization officials got on stand.
Top Pulitzer Prizes go to ProPublica, N.Y. Times, small Santa Cruz, Calif., news site
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Top Pulitzer Prizes go to ProPublica, N.Y. Times, small Santa Cruz, Calif., news site
May 6 (UPI) -- This year's top Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism were awarded Monday to the nonprofit online news outlet ProPublica, a Santa Cruz, Calif., community news site and the New York Times, among others.
Miss USA Noelia Voigt makes 'tough decision' to step down, cites mental health
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Miss USA Noelia Voigt makes 'tough decision' to step down, cites mental health
May 6 (UPI) -- Miss USA Noelia Voigt, the first Venezuelan-American to win the pageant, announced Monday that she would step down from her duties as she cited her "physical and mental well-being."
U.S. remains tight-lipped over Army sergeant arrested in Russia, accused of stealing
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. remains tight-lipped over Army sergeant arrested in Russia, accused of stealing
May 6 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army sergeant last week was arrested in Russia after being accused of stealing, according to multiple sources.
Voluntary recall issued in 5 southern states for Hormel-owned Planters peanut products
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Voluntary recall issued in 5 southern states for Hormel-owned Planters peanut products
May 6 (UPI) -- Minnesota-based Hormel Foods Sales, LLC issued a voluntary recall on two "Planters" peanut products in five southern states over possible health risks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week
Google Doodle kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
Israel strikes targets in Rafah, says cease-fire deal accepted by Hamas inadequate
Israel strikes targets in Rafah, says cease-fire deal accepted by Hamas inadequate
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement