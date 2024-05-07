Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 7, 2024 / 8:48 PM

Final missing worker's body recovered from collapsed Baltimore bridge

By Mike Heuer
The final missing worker's body was recovered Tuesday by a salvage team at the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI
The final missing worker's body was recovered Tuesday by a salvage team at the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- A salvage team on Tuesday recovered the remains of the sixth and final missing person who died when a cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The body of José Mynor López, 37, had been missing since the March 26th bridge collapse occurred. Tuesday's recovery of his body ends the search for all six workers who perished in the bridge collapse, ABC News, The Baltimore Sun and WBAL-TV reported.

Advertisement

"With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event," Col. Roland Butler Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State police, said in a statement.

Other workers who died in the bridge collapse were Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35; Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26; Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, 38; Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49; and Carlos Daniel Hernandez, whose age is unknown.

Related

Two other workers were rescued and survived the bridge collapse.

The 1.6-mile Francis Scott Key Bridge is named after the writer of The Star-Spangled Banner and opened in 1977 to link the I-695 Baltimore Beltway by connecting it with Sparrows Point at the southern end of Baltimore.

Advertisement

The four-lane bridge had a 185-foot vertical clearance and carried more than 12.4 million private passenger and commercial vehicles across its span in 2023, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The bridge's sudden collapse temporarily cut off access to the Port of Baltimore, which is one of the nation's busiest.

State transportation officials estimate it will cost $1.7 billion and take up to four years to replace the bridge.

The FBI in April opened a criminal investigation into the maritime disaster, and officials for the City of Baltimore announced their intent to file legal claims against all responsible parties.

Latest Headlines

USTA ordered to pay $9M to tennis player in sexual assault lawsuit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USTA ordered to pay $9M to tennis player in sexual assault lawsuit
May 7 (UPI) -- The United States Tennis Association was ordered to pay $9 million to Kylie McKenzie, a 25-year-old former tennis prodigy, for failing to protect her from sexual assault at the USTA's training facility in Florida.
U.S. citizens among 22 repatriated from northeast Syria
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. citizens among 22 repatriated from northeast Syria
May 7 (UPI) -- Eleven U.S. citizens, including five minors, were among 22 people repatriated from northeast Syria, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Tuesday.
Donald Trump's classified documents trial postponed indefinitely
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump's classified documents trial postponed indefinitely
May 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial was postponed indefinitely Tuesday after the federal judge overseeing the case vacated this month's trial date due to outstanding pretrial litigation.
Biden, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis celebrate 20 years of NATO membership
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis celebrate 20 years of NATO membership
May 7 (UPI) -- Romania joined NATO 20 years ago and on Tuesday celebrated two decades of NATO service as the United States, Romania and other NATO nations continue supporting Ukraine against Russia.
Apple debuts new iPad Pro with M4 chip, iPad Air tablets
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Apple debuts new iPad Pro with M4 chip, iPad Air tablets
May 7 (UPI) -- Apple held its "Let Loose" iPad event Tuesday, unveiling the new iPad Pro, iPad Air and Apple Pencil Pro in what chief executive officer Tim Cook called "the biggest day for iPad since its introduction."
No arrests as University of Chicago Police clear pro-Palestinian encampment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
No arrests as University of Chicago Police clear pro-Palestinian encampment
May 7 (UPI) -- University of Chicago Police early Tuesday morning removed a pro-Palestinian protest encampment without making any arrests, the Chicago Tribune, WLS-TV and ABC News reported.
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
May 7 (UPI) -- The adult film actress at the center of the hush-money trial of Donald Trump took the witness stand in Manhattan on Tuesday.
Florida husband charged with kidnapping of wife who went missing in Spain
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida husband charged with kidnapping of wife who went missing in Spain
May 7 (UPI) -- The husband of Ana Knezevich Henao, a Florida woman who went missing a few months ago while temporarily living in Spain, was arrested recently by the FBI at Miami International Airport.
TikTok to sue U.S. over possible First Amendment violation in app's recent 'ban'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
TikTok to sue U.S. over possible First Amendment violation in app's recent 'ban'
May 7 (UPI) -- The popular social media giant TikTok let it be known that the Chinese-owned company is suing the U.S. government in federal court to stop enforcement of a recently signed law that effectively would ban the app.
Rapper Drake's 48-year-old security guard shot in drive-by outside Toronto mansion
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rapper Drake's 48-year-old security guard shot in drive-by outside Toronto mansion
May 7 (UPI) -- A security guard who was working for singer Drake was shot and seriously injured early Tuesday outside the singer's home in Canada, according to authorities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Alabama judge allows out-of-state abortion lawsuit to proceed
Alabama judge allows out-of-state abortion lawsuit to proceed
Australian woman charged with murder over mushroom meal pleads not guilty
Australian woman charged with murder over mushroom meal pleads not guilty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement