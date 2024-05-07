Final missing worker's body recovered from collapsed Baltimore bridge

The final missing worker's body was recovered Tuesday by a salvage team at the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- A salvage team on Tuesday recovered the remains of the sixth and final missing person who died when a cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The body of José Mynor López, 37, had been missing since the March 26th bridge collapse occurred. Tuesday's recovery of his body ends the search for all six workers who perished in the bridge collapse, ABC News, The Baltimore Sun and WBAL-TV reported.

"With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event," Col. Roland Butler Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State police, said in a statement.

Other workers who died in the bridge collapse were Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35; Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26; Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, 38; Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49; and Carlos Daniel Hernandez, whose age is unknown.

Two other workers were rescued and survived the bridge collapse.

The 1.6-mile Francis Scott Key Bridge is named after the writer of The Star-Spangled Banner and opened in 1977 to link the I-695 Baltimore Beltway by connecting it with Sparrows Point at the southern end of Baltimore.

The four-lane bridge had a 185-foot vertical clearance and carried more than 12.4 million private passenger and commercial vehicles across its span in 2023, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The bridge's sudden collapse temporarily cut off access to the Port of Baltimore, which is one of the nation's busiest.

State transportation officials estimate it will cost $1.7 billion and take up to four years to replace the bridge.

The FBI in April opened a criminal investigation into the maritime disaster, and officials for the City of Baltimore announced their intent to file legal claims against all responsible parties.