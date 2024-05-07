Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 7, 2024 / 3:35 PM / Updated at 4:16 PM

TikTok to sue U.S. over possible First Amendment violation in app's recent 'ban'

By Chris Benson
Tiktok CEO Shou Zi Chew speaks with the press after meeting with lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol in mid-March. On Tuesday, it was announced that TikTok is suing the federal government over the recent law signed by President Joe Biden which would effectively ban the app in the United States. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Tiktok CEO Shou Zi Chew speaks with the press after meeting with lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol in mid-March. On Tuesday, it was announced that TikTok is suing the federal government over the recent law signed by President Joe Biden which would effectively ban the app in the United States. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- The popular social media giant TikTok on Tuesday let it be known that the Chinese-owned company is now taking the U.S. government to federal court to stop enforcement of a recently signed law that effectively would ban the app unless it sells.

"For the first time in history, Congress has enacted a law that subjects a single, named speech platform to a permanent, nationwide ban," TikTok says in court documents filed Tuesday in a federal court of appeals.

Advertisement

They add how it will bar "every American from participating in a unique online community with more than 1 billion people worldwide," which they contend is an "unprecedented step" and a First Amendment "violation."

In early March, the House Energy and Commerce Committee had unanimously approved a bill -- the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act -- that would essentially ban TikTok from American app stores unless its China-based parent company, ByteDance, sold the app in a year or less.

Advertisement

In TikTok's lawsuit, they argue that what the United States has proposed is not based in any kind of workable reality, and "certainly not on the 270-day timeline required by the Act."

The United States claims the recently singed law is not a ban because it gives ByteDance a chance to divest its own assets.

"The 'qualified divestiture' demanded by the Act to allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States is simply not possible: not commercially, not technologically, not legally," the company said.

The House on March 13 passed the bill in a 352-65 vote, and President Joe Biden signed it into law on April 24. The bill included a $95 billion package to commit foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and passed the U.S. House and Senate with overwhelming support before getting signed by the president.

That was followed by the announcement that former Trump administration Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was putting together a group to buy TikTok, who called it "a good business" that "needs to be controlled by U.S. businesses."

But ByteDance has insisted that it has no intention of selling the video-sharing app, which has 149 million American users, despite the prospect of a U.S. ban hanging over it.

Advertisement

In December, a federal judge blocked Montana's statewide TikTok ban, saying it violated the constitution's First Amendment after Montana became the first state to ban the social media app with the state's Republican governor claiming its influence by China.

Erin Reed, a transgender rights activist who's also engaged to a Democrat Montana trans lawmaker -- Zooey Zephyr -- wrote on X how she hopes the lawsuit to challenge and overturn the ban is successful.

"As someone who uses TikTok heavily to communicate facts about LGBTQ issues and anti-LGBTQ laws to young people and families on the platform, losing TikTok would be a net loss to the community," Reed said Tuesday on social media.

Reed is one of scores of other younger people who have been calling on Congress to not ban the popular social media app.

Also on Tuesday, celebrity Russell Brand was on his live-streamed show with former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a former Hawai'i Democrat and presidential candidate, to discuss the potential TikTok ban.

"Is the TikTok ban really about protecting you, or muzzling platforms that question the government narrative??" Brand had posted on X.

TikTok also said a ban of their app could be a slippery constitutional slope with broader implications.

Advertisement

"If Congress can do this, it can circumvent the First Amendment by invoking national security and ordering the publisher of any individual newspaper or website to sell to avoid being shut down," the company said in court documents.

TikTok has cited the argument that banning or forcing the sale of the company would be a First Amendment violation. Norman Bishara, professor of business law and ethics in the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at Michigan, previously told UPI that this is likely to be the path the company takes to argue against the U.S. government.

In its legal argument, TikTok wrote that "any such divestiture would disconnect Americans from the rest of the global community on a platform devoted to shared content -- an outcome fundamentally at odds with the Constitution's commitment to both free speech and individual liberty."

"The First Amendment argument is probably the topline one here that we've seen before from TikTok," Bishara said.

"It's definitely part of TikTok's lobbying strategy. You can imagine if you're TikTok you're really feeling a bit under assault here," he added.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rapper Drake's 48-year-old security guard shot in drive-by outside Toronto mansion
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Rapper Drake's 48-year-old security guard shot in drive-by outside Toronto mansion
May 7 (UPI) -- A security guard who was working for singer Drake was shot and seriously injured early Tuesday outside the singer's home in Canada, according to authorities.
Boy Scouts of America announce gender-neutral 'Scouting America' name change
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Boy Scouts of America announce gender-neutral 'Scouting America' name change
May 7 (UPI) -- Boy Scouts of America is rebranding to Scouting America to reflect its commitment to welcoming all youth, BSA officials announced in a news release Tuesday.
Biden calls on all Americans to fight anti-Semitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden calls on all Americans to fight anti-Semitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day
May 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called on all Americans to fight anti-Semitism and hate during speech at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's annual Days of Remembrance ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
May 7 (UPI) -- The adult film actress at the center of the hush-money trial of Donald Trump took the witness stand in Manhattan on Tuesday.
Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
The likelihood of severe weather and more tornadoes will continue over a large part of the central United States into midweek, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
May 6 (UPI) -- Week four of Donald Trump's hush-money trial wrapped-up with the former president fined for a 10th gag order violation, threatened with possible jail time as current and former Trump Organization officials got on stand.
Alabama judge allows out-of-state abortion lawsuit to proceed
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Alabama judge allows out-of-state abortion lawsuit to proceed
May 7 (UPI) -- An Alabama judge has ruled that a lawsuit seeking to prevent the state from prosecuting those who aids patients in receiving abortion care out of state may continue.
FAA investigates Boeing over falsified inspection reports on 787 Dreamliner
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
FAA investigates Boeing over falsified inspection reports on 787 Dreamliner
May 7 (UPI) -- The FAA has opened a new investigation into Boeing after the company alerted the agency to falsified inspection reports at its South Carolina plant over how 787 Dreamliner wings were bonded to the plane's fuselage.
Biden admin. earmarks $285M for digital twins semiconductor development
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden admin. earmarks $285M for digital twins semiconductor development
May 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday announced it will grant $285 million from CHIPS and Science Act funding for a first-of-its-kind institute to develop digital twins for the chip manufacturing industry.
U.S. sanctions Colombian transport firms aiding irregular migration
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Colombian transport firms aiding irregular migration
May 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday imposed visa restrictions on Colombian transportation companies accused of preying on vulnerable migrants seeking to enter the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
U.S. remains tight-lipped over Army sergeant arrested in Russia, accused of stealing
U.S. remains tight-lipped over Army sergeant arrested in Russia, accused of stealing
Alabama judge allows out-of-state abortion lawsuit to proceed
Alabama judge allows out-of-state abortion lawsuit to proceed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement