Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 7, 2024 / 4:00 PM

Rapper Drake's 48-year-old security guard shot in drive-by outside Toronto mansion

By Chris Benson
Drake appears backstage after winning the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion,” during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 2019. “I hope the police will find the people that are violating the law and catch them,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said Tuesday about the ongoing investigation. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Drake appears backstage after winning the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion,” during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 2019. “I hope the police will find the people that are violating the law and catch them,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said Tuesday about the ongoing investigation. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- A security guard who was working for singer Drake was shot and seriously injured early Tuesday outside the singer's home in Canada, according to authorities.

"It is so early in the investigation that we don't have a motive at this time," said Toronto police Inspector Paul Krawczyk.

Advertisement

Local police had been called to the Canadian rapper's $100 million mansion, located near Park Lane Circle and Post Road in Toronto's Bridle Path neighborhood, a little after 2 a.m. local time in the province of Ontario in Canada's most populous city near the New York border.

The victim, an unidentified, 48-year-old adult male, reportedly was injured and taken to a hospital after being shot and suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries. Authorities said the victim was shot as he was standing outside the front gates of Drake's residence.

Related

A police official could not confirm if Drake, 37, was at home or not when the shooting occurred, but authorities said the suspect, or multiple suspects, fled the scene in a vehicle that was not identified.

Investigators are reviewing evidence and video surveillance footage and have been in contact with the superstar's team, who are cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to Krawczyk, of Toronto Police Service's Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force.

Advertisement

"I hope the police will find the people that are violating the law and catch them," Toronto's mayor, Olivia Chow, said Tuesday morning during a press conference unrelated to the investigation.

"We're dealing with video quality issues," Krawczyk said. "As we have information and we're able to analyze video better then we'll be able to provide more information."

This is not the first time a violent attack has happened at Drake's Toronto residence. A woman was arrested in March 2021 after she had allegedly assaulted a security guard outside the mansion. It's not known if it was the same security guard.

This most recent incident comes amid an ongoing feud between Drake and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. For some time now, the two have been using social media and rap tracks to trade verbal jabs to attack one another, often with unverified claims.

After collaborating together on multiple albums over the years as friends, Drake and Lamar's relationship first began to take a turn for the worse in 2013 when Lamar was on Big Sean's "Control," in which he criticized Drake and other rappers.

The beef continued over the years through a series of albums and a "war of words" between the two that eventually came to include other artists, including J. Cole.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

TikTok to sue U.S. over possible First Amendment violation in app's recent 'ban'
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
TikTok to sue U.S. over possible First Amendment violation in app's recent 'ban'
May 7 (UPI) -- The popular social media giant TikTok let it be known that the Chinese-owned company is suing the U.S. government in federal court to stop enforcement of a recently signed law that effectively would ban the app.
Boy Scouts of America announce gender-neutral 'Scouting America' name change
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Boy Scouts of America announce gender-neutral 'Scouting America' name change
May 7 (UPI) -- Boy Scouts of America is rebranding to Scouting America to reflect its commitment to welcoming all youth, BSA officials announced in a news release Tuesday.
Biden calls on all Americans to fight anti-Semitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden calls on all Americans to fight anti-Semitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day
May 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called on all Americans to fight anti-Semitism and hate during speech at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's annual Days of Remembrance ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
May 7 (UPI) -- The adult film actress at the center of the hush-money trial of Donald Trump took the witness stand in Manhattan on Tuesday.
Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
The likelihood of severe weather and more tornadoes will continue over a large part of the central United States into midweek, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
May 6 (UPI) -- Week four of Donald Trump's hush-money trial wrapped-up with the former president fined for a 10th gag order violation, threatened with possible jail time as current and former Trump Organization officials got on stand.
Alabama judge allows out-of-state abortion lawsuit to proceed
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Alabama judge allows out-of-state abortion lawsuit to proceed
May 7 (UPI) -- An Alabama judge has ruled that a lawsuit seeking to prevent the state from prosecuting those who aids patients in receiving abortion care out of state may continue.
FAA investigates Boeing over falsified inspection reports on 787 Dreamliner
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
FAA investigates Boeing over falsified inspection reports on 787 Dreamliner
May 7 (UPI) -- The FAA has opened a new investigation into Boeing after the company alerted the agency to falsified inspection reports at its South Carolina plant over how 787 Dreamliner wings were bonded to the plane's fuselage.
Biden admin. earmarks $285M for digital twins semiconductor development
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden admin. earmarks $285M for digital twins semiconductor development
May 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday announced it will grant $285 million from CHIPS and Science Act funding for a first-of-its-kind institute to develop digital twins for the chip manufacturing industry.
U.S. sanctions Colombian transport firms aiding irregular migration
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Colombian transport firms aiding irregular migration
May 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday imposed visa restrictions on Colombian transportation companies accused of preying on vulnerable migrants seeking to enter the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
U.S. remains tight-lipped over Army sergeant arrested in Russia, accused of stealing
U.S. remains tight-lipped over Army sergeant arrested in Russia, accused of stealing
Alabama judge allows out-of-state abortion lawsuit to proceed
Alabama judge allows out-of-state abortion lawsuit to proceed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement