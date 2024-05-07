Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 7, 2024 / 5:29 PM

Florida husband charged with kidnapping of wife who went missing in Spain

The couple, both naturalized American citizens, had sizable assets between the two and were headed toward a divorce.

By Chris Benson

May 7 (UPI) -- The husband of Ana Knezevich Henao, a Florida woman who went missing a few months ago while temporarily living in Spain, was arrested recently by the FBI at Miami International Airport, authorities said.

David Knezevich, 36, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and a native of Serbia, is currently in federal custody for his alleged involvement in his wife's kidnapping, an FBI spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Advertisement

He was arrested Saturday and has been charged with kidnapping in connection to Knezevich Henao's disappearance. It had been reported that the pair were headed toward or were in the middle of a divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Officials in Spain said Knezevich Henao, 40, a naturalized American citizen and a native of Colombia, "disappeared" on or about February 2. She did not meet a friend as planned, according to her brother, and she had not been seen since.

Advertisement

A series of WhatsApp text messages to a friend at about the time she supposedly went missing communicated that she had met someone -- though that was met with suspicion.

"I met someone wonderful!! He has a summer house about 2h (hours) from Madrid. We are going there now and I will spend a few days there. Signal is spotty. I'll call you when I get back," read one message, according to Sanna Rameau, a friend of Knezevich Henao.

It was later reported that a woman with whom Knezevich had met online had been asked by him to write the message on Feb. 3 "in perfect Colombian."

"I'm hoping we are going to get some answers," Rameau told CNN after learning of Knezevich' arrest.

Knezevich has been connected to his wife's disappearance by law enforcement on multiple fronts and the two reportedly had significant assets between them that were at risk of being split in their pending divorce proceedings.

Authorities say Knezevich had flown from Miami International Airport to Turkey on Jan. 27 and, after landing in Istanbul, Knezevich headed north to Belgrade then left his native Serbia -- formerly Yugoslavia -- on Jan. 30 but returned days later on Feb. 5 after his wife supposedly had disappeared.

Advertisement

Officials said the suspect who spray-painted security cameras at the entrance to the door and at the elevator in the upscale Salamanca apartment building where Knezevich Henao had been living the night she was last seen matched a description of her estranged husband. He was also linked to the purchased spray paint cans.

It also was determined that he had rented a car in Serbia in eastern Europe -- where Knezevich was located at the time his wife disappeared -- which had been pinned down to being in the neighboring where she was last seen. The dealer reported that the rental car had been driven a long distance consistent with a trip across Europe to Madrid, according to officials.

The woman who admitted to writing the WhatsApp messages unknowingly did so and had reported the incident to police after her mother had discovered an article online about Knezevich talking about how his wife disappeared.

NBC News had reported that David Knezevich, also a naturalized U.S. citizen, was at an initial Monday court appearance and had been ordered to a temporary pretrial detention.

The investigation into Knezevic Henao's disappearance is still ongoing. Knezevich, the suspect, has a Friday pretrial detention hearing.

Advertisement

"The Spanish National Police, Customs and Border Protection, the Diplomatic Security Service, and the FBI continue their investigation," the FBI said in a statement.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump's classified documents trial postponed indefinitely
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Donald Trump's classified documents trial postponed indefinitely
May 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial was postponed indefinitely Tuesday after the federal judge overseeing the case vacated this month's trial date due to outstanding pretrial litigation.
Biden, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis celebrate 20 years of NATO membership
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Biden, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis celebrate 20 years of NATO membership
May 7 (UPI) -- Romania joined NATO 20 years ago and on Tuesday celebrated two decades of NATO service as the United States, Romania and other NATO nations continue supporting Ukraine against Russia.
Apple debuts new iPad Pro with M4 chip, iPad Air tablets
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple debuts new iPad Pro with M4 chip, iPad Air tablets
May 7 (UPI) -- Apple held its "Let Loose" iPad event Tuesday, unveiling the new iPad Pro, iPad Air and Apple Pencil Pro in what chief executive officer Tim Cook called "the biggest day for iPad since its introduction."
No arrests as University of Chicago Police clear pro-Palestinian encampment
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
No arrests as University of Chicago Police clear pro-Palestinian encampment
May 7 (UPI) -- University of Chicago Police early Tuesday morning removed a pro-Palestinian protest encampment without making any arrests, the Chicago Tribune, WLS-TV and ABC News reported.
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
May 7 (UPI) -- The adult film actress at the center of the hush-money trial of Donald Trump took the witness stand in Manhattan on Tuesday.
TikTok to sue U.S. over possible First Amendment violation in app's recent 'ban'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
TikTok to sue U.S. over possible First Amendment violation in app's recent 'ban'
May 7 (UPI) -- The popular social media giant TikTok let it be known that the Chinese-owned company is suing the U.S. government in federal court to stop enforcement of a recently signed law that effectively would ban the app.
Rapper Drake's 48-year-old security guard shot in drive-by outside Toronto mansion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rapper Drake's 48-year-old security guard shot in drive-by outside Toronto mansion
May 7 (UPI) -- A security guard who was working for singer Drake was shot and seriously injured early Tuesday outside the singer's home in Canada, according to authorities.
Boy Scouts of America announces gender-neutral 'Scouting America' name change
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boy Scouts of America announces gender-neutral 'Scouting America' name change
May 7 (UPI) -- Boy Scouts of America is rebranding to Scouting America to reflect its commitment to welcoming all youth, BSA officials announced in a news release Tuesday.
Biden calls on all Americans to fight anti-Semitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden calls on all Americans to fight anti-Semitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day
May 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called on all Americans to fight anti-Semitism and hate during speech at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's annual Days of Remembrance ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.
Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
The likelihood of severe weather and more tornadoes will continue over a large part of the central United States into midweek, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
Central U.S. braces for more severe weather, tornadoes
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
Hush-money trial: Stormy Daniels recounts alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Alabama judge allows out-of-state abortion lawsuit to proceed
Alabama judge allows out-of-state abortion lawsuit to proceed
Murder charges against 5 deputies dropped in death of Irvo Otieno
Murder charges against 5 deputies dropped in death of Irvo Otieno
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement