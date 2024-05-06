Trending
May 6, 2024 / 5:24 PM

Miss USA Noelia Voigt makes 'tough decision' to step down, cites mental health

By Sheri Walsh
Top ten finalist Miss USA Noelia Victoria Voigt reacts during the Miss Universe coronation ceremony in San Salvador, El Salvador, on November 18. On Monday, Voigt resigned her title of Miss USA 2023, citing her "physical and mental well-being." File Photo by Rodrigo Sura/EPA-EFE
Top ten finalist Miss USA Noelia Victoria Voigt reacts during the Miss Universe coronation ceremony in San Salvador, El Salvador, on November 18. On Monday, Voigt resigned her title of Miss USA 2023, citing her "physical and mental well-being." File Photo by Rodrigo Sura/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- Miss USA Noelia Voigt, the first Venezuelan-American to win the pageant, announced Monday that she would step down from her duties as she cited her "physical and mental well-being."

"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health," Voigt wrote in a post on Instagram. "Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023."

Voigt, who is the daughter of a Venezuelan immigrant, advocated for immigration rights, anti-bullying and dating violence prevention during her Miss USA pageant win last September in Reno, Nev., where she competed as Miss Utah.

While Voigt acknowledged Monday that her resignation after seven months might "come as a large shock to many," she urged others to "never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth."

"Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," Voigt said.

The Miss USA pageant, which was established in 1952, "celebrates beauty, intelligence and empowerment," while "providing young women with the platform to showcase their talents, intelligence and leadership skills."

On Monday, the organization thanked Voigt for her service and wished her "the best in this next chapter."

"We respect and support Noelia's decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time," the Miss USA organization said in a statement as it looked toward the future.

"We are currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor, and we will soon announce the crowning of the new Miss USA."

