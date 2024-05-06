U.S. remains tight-lipped over Army sergeant arrested in Russia, accused of stealing

1 of 2 | National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks at a briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the White House on Monday. The United States is "aware of this case and other matters related to Russia," Kirby said Monday. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army sergeant last week was arrested in Russia after being accused of stealing, according to multiple sources. Staff Sgt. Gordon Black was arrested on Thursday "on charges of criminal misconduct" in Vladivostock in far-eastern Russia, north of North Korea and near China, after he was accused of stealing from a woman, NBC News had first reported. Advertisement

"The Russian Federation notified the U.S. Department of State of the criminal detention in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," U.S. Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith said in a statement.

Exactly what Black was accused of stealing or his relationship with the woman was not revealed.

"The Army notified (Black's) family and the U.S. Department of State is providing appropriate consular support to the Soldier in Russia," according to the Army spokesperson.

"Given the sensitivity of this matter, we are unable to provide additional details at this time," she said.

Black had been in the process of changing duty stations from the Korean peninsula to Fort Cavazos near Killeen, Texas, and it'se not clear how Black got to Russia or why he was there.

During his leave, Black had left on his own volition and was not granted any kind of permission to travel to Russia, two officials had told ABC News.

The United States is "aware of this case and other matters related to Russia," but the U.S. government cannot "say much about it right now," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

"When a U.S. citizen is detained abroad, consular officers seek to aid him or her with all appropriate assistance," a State Department spokesperson said Monday.

"We take seriously our commitment to assist U.S. citizens abroad and provide all appropriate assistance," the department said, adding "We reiterate our strong warnings about the danger posed to U.S. citizens inside the Russian Federation."

Russia-United States relations continue to be rocky as the United States has maintained that Russia has been wrongfully detaining American citizens for some time. The United States still seeks the release of Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who recently lost an appeal in a Russian court.

The news about Black came the same day that Russia had announced it would conduct tactical nuclear drills in response to what it claims were "provocative statements and threats" from Western officials concerning the Ukrainian war.

It came the same day South Korea reopened demilitarized zone hiking trails despite high tensions with the North.