Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 6, 2024 / 5:04 PM

U.S. remains tight-lipped over Army sergeant arrested in Russia, accused of stealing

It's unclear why he was in Russia or how he got in.

By Chris Benson
National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks at a briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the White House on Monday. The United States is "aware of this case and other matters related to Russia," Kirby said Monday. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
1 of 2 | National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks at a briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the White House on Monday. The United States is "aware of this case and other matters related to Russia," Kirby said Monday. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army sergeant last week was arrested in Russia after being accused of stealing, according to multiple sources.

Staff Sgt. Gordon Black was arrested on Thursday "on charges of criminal misconduct" in Vladivostock in far-eastern Russia, north of North Korea and near China, after he was accused of stealing from a woman, NBC News had first reported.

Advertisement

"The Russian Federation notified the U.S. Department of State of the criminal detention in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," U.S. Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith said in a statement.

Exactly what Black was accused of stealing or his relationship with the woman was not revealed.

Related

"The Army notified (Black's) family and the U.S. Department of State is providing appropriate consular support to the Soldier in Russia," according to the Army spokesperson.

"Given the sensitivity of this matter, we are unable to provide additional details at this time," she said.

Black had been in the process of changing duty stations from the Korean peninsula to Fort Cavazos near Killeen, Texas, and it'se not clear how Black got to Russia or why he was there.

Advertisement

During his leave, Black had left on his own volition and was not granted any kind of permission to travel to Russia, two officials had told ABC News.

The United States is "aware of this case and other matters related to Russia," but the U.S. government cannot "say much about it right now," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

"When a U.S. citizen is detained abroad, consular officers seek to aid him or her with all appropriate assistance," a State Department spokesperson said Monday.

"We take seriously our commitment to assist U.S. citizens abroad and provide all appropriate assistance," the department said, adding "We reiterate our strong warnings about the danger posed to U.S. citizens inside the Russian Federation."

Russia-United States relations continue to be rocky as the United States has maintained that Russia has been wrongfully detaining American citizens for some time. The United States still seeks the release of Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who recently lost an appeal in a Russian court.

The news about Black came the same day that Russia had announced it would conduct tactical nuclear drills in response to what it claims were "provocative statements and threats" from Western officials concerning the Ukrainian war.

Advertisement

It came the same day South Korea reopened demilitarized zone hiking trails despite high tensions with the North.

Latest Headlines

Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
May 6 (UPI) -- Week four of Donald Trump's hush-money trial wrapped-up with the former president fined for a 10th gag order violation, threatened with possible jail time as current and former Trump Organization officials got on stand.
Top Pulitzer Prizes go to ProPublica, N.Y. Times, small Santa Cruz, Calif., news site
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Top Pulitzer Prizes go to ProPublica, N.Y. Times, small Santa Cruz, Calif., news site
May 6 (UPI) -- This year's top Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism were awarded Monday to the nonprofit online news outlet ProPublica, a Santa Cruz, Calif., community news site and the New York Times, among others.
Miss USA Noelia Voigt makes 'tough decision' to step down, cites mental health
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Miss USA Noelia Voigt makes 'tough decision' to step down, cites mental health
May 6 (UPI) -- Miss USA Noelia Voigt, the first Venezuelan-American to win the pageant, announced Monday that she would step down from her duties as she cited her "physical and mental well-being."
Voluntary recall issued in 5 southern states for Hormel-owned Planters peanut products
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Voluntary recall issued in 5 southern states for Hormel-owned Planters peanut products
May 6 (UPI) -- Minnesota-based Hormel Foods Sales, LLC issued a voluntary recall on two "Planters" peanut products in five southern states over possible health risks.
Suspect in custody as missing 10-month-old New Mexico toddler found alive
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suspect in custody as missing 10-month-old New Mexico toddler found alive
May 6 (UPI) -- A 10-month-old girl who went missing after her mother and another woman were shot and killed in a New Mexico park has been found alive, but authorities on Monday released few details.
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces bid for re-election to fourth Senate term
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces bid for re-election to fourth Senate term
May 6 (UPI) -- Three-term Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced that he plans to run for re-election to the Senate at 82.
Columbia cancels university-wide graduation in favor of smaller ceremonies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Columbia cancels university-wide graduation in favor of smaller ceremonies
May 6 (UPI) -- Columbia University on Monday announced it will cancel its university-wide graduation ceremony in favor of smaller events.
Great Plains kicks off week of extreme risk of severe weather, tornadoes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Great Plains kicks off week of extreme risk of severe weather, tornadoes
AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that another outbreak of severe weather, including strong and long-track tornadoes, is expected in the region Monday.
Google Doodle kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Google Doodle kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week
May 6 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the start of Teacher Appreciation Week.
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
May 5 (UPI) -- Police in rural New Mexico continued to search for a missing 10-month-old girl Sunday after officials said the infant was abducted, officials reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week
Google Doodle kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
Ole Miss investigates racial taunts, mocking, at pro-Gaza demonstration
Ole Miss investigates racial taunts, mocking, at pro-Gaza demonstration
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement