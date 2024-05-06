Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 6, 2024 / 11:57 PM

Biden admin. earmarks $285M for digital twins semiconductor development

By Darryl Coote
President Joe Biden holds up a semiconductor in February 2021 as he signs an executive order to address a chip shortage. On Monday, his administration announced hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for a new institute aimed at preventing the United States from being affected if a similar global shortage of semiconductors were to occur. Pool File Photo by Doug Mills/UPI
President Joe Biden holds up a semiconductor in February 2021 as he signs an executive order to address a chip shortage. On Monday, his administration announced hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for a new institute aimed at preventing the United States from being affected if a similar global shortage of semiconductors were to occur. Pool File Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday announced it will grant $285 million from CHIPS and Science Act funding for a first-of-its-kind institute to develop digital twins for the chip manufacturing industry.

The announcement is the Biden administration's latest effort to invigorate U.S. semiconductor manufacturing following the COVID-19-induced global shortage of 2022-2023 that threatened U.S. supply chains.

Advertisement

The Commerce Department announced the notice of funding opportunity Monday to establish and operate a CHIPS Manufacturing USA institute focused on digital twins, which are virtual models that mimic the structure, context and behavior of a physical counterpart.

The department said the funding has been earmarked for an institute to develop, validate and use digital twins for semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, assembly and test processes.

Related

"Digital twin technology can help to spark innovation in research, development, and manufacturing of semiconductors across the country -- but only if we invest in America's understanding and ability of this new technology," Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

"This new Manufacturing USA institute will not only help to make America a leader in developing this new technology for the semiconductor industry, it will also help train the next generation of American workers and researchers to use digital twins for future advances in R&D and production of chips."

Advertisement

The Biden administration has heralded the CHIPS and Science Act, which President Joe Biden signed in August 2022, as one of its policy accomplishments in an effort to not only spur domestic production of semiconductors to boost employment but also as a national security insolation to keep the United States at the forefront of leading technologies, from nanotechnologies to artificial intelligence.

In August, when the act turned a year old, Biden boasted that the legislation had already created more than 800,000 new manufacturing jobs across the country.

This year, several initiatives have also been announced under the bill, including the disbursement of some $162 million to Microchip Technology in January to triple its production capacity by expanding its operations in Oregon and Colorado.

Last month, Intel was awarded $8.5 billion to expand semiconductor facilities in four states.

Latest Headlines

FAA investigates Boeing over falsified inspection reports on 787 Dreamliner
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
FAA investigates Boeing over falsified inspection reports on 787 Dreamliner
May 7 (UPI) -- The FAA has opened a new investigation into Boeing after the company alerted the agency to falsified inspection reports at its South Carolina plant over how 787 Dreamliner wings were bonded to the plane's fuselage.
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
May 6 (UPI) -- The first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner capsule was scrubbed Monday night, with two astronauts on board and just hours before launch, over concerns about an oxygen relief valve.
U.S. sanctions Colombian transport firms aiding irregular migration
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Colombian transport firms aiding irregular migration
May 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday imposed visa restrictions on Colombian transportation companies accused of preying on vulnerable migrants seeking to enter the United States.
Construction on state-of-art NOAA Atlantic operations center begins in R.I.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Construction on state-of-art NOAA Atlantic operations center begins in R.I.
May 6 (UPI) -- Construction on a state-of-the-art, $147 million ocean and climate operations center has begun at Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday.
Murder charges against 5 deputies dropped in death of Irvo Otieno
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Murder charges against 5 deputies dropped in death of Irvo Otieno
May 6 (UPI) -- Murder charges against five sheriff's deputies in the death of Irvo Otieno at a Virginia mental health hospital last year have been dropped as his family expressed outrage Monday over the prosecutor's decision.
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
May 6 (UPI) -- Week four of Donald Trump's hush-money trial wrapped-up with the former president fined for a 10th gag order violation, threatened with possible jail time as current and former Trump Organization officials got on stand.
Top Pulitzer Prizes go to ProPublica, N.Y. Times, small Santa Cruz, Calif., news site
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Top Pulitzer Prizes go to ProPublica, N.Y. Times, small Santa Cruz, Calif., news site
May 6 (UPI) -- This year's top Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism were awarded Monday to the nonprofit online news outlet ProPublica, a Santa Cruz, Calif., community news site and the New York Times, among others.
Miss USA Noelia Voigt makes 'tough decision' to step down, cites mental health
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Miss USA Noelia Voigt makes 'tough decision' to step down, cites mental health
May 6 (UPI) -- Miss USA Noelia Voigt, the first Venezuelan-American to win the pageant, announced Monday that she would step down from her duties as she cited her "physical and mental well-being."
U.S. remains tight-lipped over Army sergeant arrested in Russia, accused of stealing
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. remains tight-lipped over Army sergeant arrested in Russia, accused of stealing
May 6 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army sergeant last week was arrested in Russia after being accused of stealing, according to multiple sources.
Voluntary recall issued in 5 southern states for Hormel-owned Planters peanut products
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Voluntary recall issued in 5 southern states for Hormel-owned Planters peanut products
May 6 (UPI) -- Minnesota-based Hormel Foods Sales, LLC issued a voluntary recall on two "Planters" peanut products in five southern states over possible health risks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week
Google Doodle kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
Israel strikes targets in Rafah, says cease-fire deal accepted by Hamas inadequate
Israel strikes targets in Rafah, says cease-fire deal accepted by Hamas inadequate
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed over oxygen relief valve concern
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement