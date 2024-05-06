Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 6, 2024 / 1:56 PM

Sen. Bernie Sanders announces bid for re-election to fourth Senate term

By Clyde Hughes
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced on Monday he is running for another term in the Senate. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced on Monday he is running for another term in the Senate. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday announced that he plans to run for re-election to the Senate.

Sanders, I-Vt., announced his intention to run again in a social media post, saying "it has been the honor of my life" to serve his first three terms in the Senate.

Advertisement

"In recent years working together, we have made important progress in addressing some very serious challenges but much, much more needs to be done if we are to become the state and nation our people deserve," Sanders said in a video statement.

"Together, we have made Vermont the leading state in the country in terms of capita utilization of community health centers. That means up to 190,000 Vermonters every year are receiving their primary healthcare."

Related

Sanders, who describes himself as a democratic socialist, is the longest-serving independent in Congress with 40 years in public office including eight terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and a stint as mayor of Burlington, Vt.

At 82, he is also the second-oldest U.S. senator, with 90-year-old Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, his only senior.

Advertisement

Sanders will seek to remain in the Senate after running for president as a Democrat in 2020 and exited the race that April as the eventual winner, President Joe Biden, held a lead in delegates.

He also ran for president in 2016 but lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton.

In his announcement video, Sanders said that the 2024 election is "in many ways" the "most consequential election of our lifetimes," citing "very difficult times for our country and world."

"Will the United States continue to even function as a democracy, or will we move to an authoritarian form of government?" he said. "Will we reverse the unprecedented level of income and wealth inequality, that now exists, or will we continue to see billionaires get richer while working families struggle to put food on the table? Can we create a government that works for all of us? Or will our political system continue to be dominated by wealthy campaign contributors?"

Latest Headlines

Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
May 6 (UPI) -- Week four of Donald Trump's hush-money trial wrapped-up with the former president fined for a 10th gag order violation, threatened with possible jail time as current and former Trump Organization officials got on stand.
Top Pulitzer Prizes go to ProPublica, N.Y. Times, small Santa Cruz, Calif., news site
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Top Pulitzer Prizes go to ProPublica, N.Y. Times, small Santa Cruz, Calif., news site
May 6 (UPI) -- This year's top Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism were awarded Monday to the nonprofit online news outlet ProPublica, a Santa Cruz, Calif., community news site and the New York Times, among others.
Miss USA Noelia Voigt makes 'tough decision' to step down, cites mental health
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Miss USA Noelia Voigt makes 'tough decision' to step down, cites mental health
May 6 (UPI) -- Miss USA Noelia Voigt, the first Venezuelan-American to win the pageant, announced Monday that she would step down from her duties as she cited her "physical and mental well-being."
U.S. remains tight-lipped over Army sergeant arrested in Russia, accused of stealing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. remains tight-lipped over Army sergeant arrested in Russia, accused of stealing
May 6 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army sergeant last week was arrested in Russia after being accused of stealing, according to multiple sources.
Voluntary recall issued in 5 southern states for Hormel-owned Planters peanut products
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Voluntary recall issued in 5 southern states for Hormel-owned Planters peanut products
May 6 (UPI) -- Minnesota-based Hormel Foods Sales, LLC issued a voluntary recall on two "Planters" peanut products in five southern states over possible health risks.
Suspect in custody as missing 10-month-old New Mexico toddler found alive
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suspect in custody as missing 10-month-old New Mexico toddler found alive
May 6 (UPI) -- A 10-month-old girl who went missing after her mother and another woman were shot and killed in a New Mexico park has been found alive, but authorities on Monday released few details.
Columbia cancels university-wide graduation in favor of smaller ceremonies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Columbia cancels university-wide graduation in favor of smaller ceremonies
May 6 (UPI) -- Columbia University on Monday announced it will cancel its university-wide graduation ceremony in favor of smaller events.
Great Plains kicks off week of extreme risk of severe weather, tornadoes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Great Plains kicks off week of extreme risk of severe weather, tornadoes
AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that another outbreak of severe weather, including strong and long-track tornadoes, is expected in the region Monday.
Google Doodle kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Google Doodle kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week
May 6 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the start of Teacher Appreciation Week.
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
May 5 (UPI) -- Police in rural New Mexico continued to search for a missing 10-month-old girl Sunday after officials said the infant was abducted, officials reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week
Google Doodle kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
New Mexico police search for missing baby after mass shooting
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
Bodies of missing surfers in Baja California identified
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
Hush-money trial: Current, former Trump Org. officials share details on payments to Michael Cohen
Ole Miss investigates racial taunts, mocking, at pro-Gaza demonstration
Ole Miss investigates racial taunts, mocking, at pro-Gaza demonstration
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement