Authorities released an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres during the weekend. On Monday, police said she had been found alive and a suspect is in custody. Photo courtesy of New Mexico State Police

May 6 (UPI) -- A 10-month-old girl who went missing after her mother and another woman were shot and killed in a New Mexico park has been found alive, but authorities on Monday released few details. Authorities said Eleia Maria Torres was found "out of state" and they took a suspect connected to her disappearance into custody, said the FBI in Albuquerque. Officials admitted the child into a local hospital as a precautionary move. Advertisement

The girl's mother, Samantha Cisneros, and Taryn Allen, both 23, were found shot to death at a park north of Clovis on Friday. Cisneros's other daughter, 5, was also shot in the head. She was initially treated locally before being taken to a regional hospital in Lubbock, Texas, in critical condition.

A massive search was conducted over the weekend to find the toddler.

Authorities had asked the public for information from anyone near or around Ned Houk Memorial Park, where the incident took place, on Friday. Police said they had received a call about 4 p.m., local time about someone suffering from gunshot wounds at the park.

Police found a vehicle believed to belong to one of the women with a toddler's seat in it. Police then put out an Amber Alert.

Advertisement

Authorities said more details would be released at a news conference Monday afternoon.